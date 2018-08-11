Officials Identify Woman Killed On Vista Freeway

County officials have identified the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on a North County freeway last weekend.

Dalila Perez, 33, was killed when she lost control of her car and overturned it around 2:15 a.m. Aug. 5 on westbound state Route 78 near Mar Vista Drive in Vista, then was struck by an allegedly drunk driver who did not see her, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.

Perez had drifted into the dirt on the right shoulder of Route 78, then veered back across four traffic lanes and rolled into the center divider, where she was struck by a Scion XB driven by a 54-year-old San Marcos man, CHP Officer Mark Latulippe said at the time.

The force of the second crash pushed the Corolla onto its side in the two right lanes, and ejected Perez into the left lane. The Scion XB stopped in the left lane, where it was then rear-ended by a Scion XC, Latulippe said.

Perez died at the scene. The driver of the Scion XB sustained major injuries.

The 38-year-old man from San Marcos and his two passengers in the Scion XC sustained minor injuries.

The drivers of both Scions were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident, Latulippe said.