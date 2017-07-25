Off-Duty Deputy Injured in Vehicle Collision

An off duty deputy sheriff on his way to work was involved in a collision. The incident occurred in Vista on Monday, July 24th, at about 5:18 p.m., at the intersection of East Vista Way and Arcadia Avenue. A preliminary investigation indicated the driver of a Chevy Cobalt driving westbound on Arcadia Avenue ran a stale red light while making a left turn, causing the collision with the deputy who was travelling southbound through the intersection. The impact caused the deputy’s Ford truck to careen into a block wall at an adjacent mobile home park.

Both drivers were transported to Palomar Hospital with moderate to serious injuries. Witnesses said the other driver suddenly entered the intersection into the path of the deputy’s vehicle. Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Vista Traffic Investigator, Deputy Ferguson, with any information.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 with information and you will remain anonymous. You may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to a felony arrest.