OECD Official To Tour Vista Schools & Planned Research Center

VUSD: An International Model in Research and Innovation

Vista, CA | April 18, 2017 – On Tuesday, May 2nd, Vista USD will welcome Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The OECD is the global organizer of the PISA exams. Vincent-Lancrin manages CERI, the OECD Center for Research and Innovation. His responsibilities span primary, secondary and post-secondary education institutions globally. ’

This will be Vincent-Lancrin’s first visit to Vista USD although the school district has been working with the OCED since 2015. Vista USD and 22 countries around the world are engaged in a multi-year research project intended to redefine the definition and measures of Creativity and Critical Thinking. Vista USD teachers engaged in the research project were asked to speak at an OECD Summit in Paris this past June. Participating countries include Brazil, China, Finland, France, Hungary, India, Italy, Netherlands, Slovak Republic, Thailand, United States, and Wales.

Dr. Matt Doyle, Vista USD Interim Superintendent, explains the importance of the research to students. “In the increasingly complex world of work, a highly refined set of creativity and critical thinking skills becomes the currency for success. In Vista Unified, we want our students at the forefront of this international study so that every graduate enters their career with the confidence necessary to adapt to a dynamic work environment.”

Vincent-Lancrin will visit Vista USD schools and will be on hand for a sneak preview of the new UCSD-Vista USD International Center for Education Research and Practice. The new Center, located on the campus of Vista USD, will officially launch in Fall 2017. Its mission is to strengthen and build a nexus between real-time educational research and classroom practice. It will design and develop a continuous feedback system between and among institutions of higher education, teachers, students and business leaders locally and internationally. This role and responsibility will position Vista USD as a practicing research center.

“Bridging research and practice is an often cited and all too frequently unrealized phrase in school district mission statements. However, in VUSD this powerful idea has moved beyond words to actually being woven into the fabric of the district and community. This center reflects the manifestation of a commitment to bringing the best research to pressing issues of practice”, offered Alan J. Daly, Chair and Professor of the Department of Education Studies at the University of California, San Diego.

The sneak preview will be held at the Vista Innovation Center at 5pm on Tuesday, May 2. In addition to Vincent-Lancrin, Dr. Doyle and Dr. Daly will welcome members of the VIsta community including Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, Roger Gillespie of Datron Communities, Robert Westfall, CEO of Solatube Inc. and a gathering of Vista teachers and administrators engaged in the new Center.

VISTA USD VISIT BY STÉPHAN VINCENT LANCRIN (OECD)

WHO: Stéphan Vincent Lancrin, Project Lead for two initiatives for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); Dr. Matt Doyle, Assistant Superintendent for Innovation, Vista USD; Dr. Alan J. Daly, Chair and Professor of Education Studies at University of California, San Diego; Anne Fennell, award-winning music teacher at Mission Vista High School; Craig Gastauer, XQ Internal Lead at Vista High School; Rich Alderson, Carol Weise Herrera, Cipriano Vargas, Vista Unified Board of Education

WHAT: Tour of classrooms participating in OECD study; Sneak preview of the International Center for Education Research and Practice

WHEN: Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Classroom visits between 9 AM – 3 PM

Innovation Center Reception: 5:00 PM

WHERE: Vista Innovation Center. 836 Olive Ave. Vista, CA 92083