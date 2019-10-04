October Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Meeting

Vista, CA –October Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee Hears from Vista Community Clinic and Newland Sierra Project

TR Robertson

TR Robertson — Betsy Heightman, Chief Development Officer of the Vista Community Clinic opened the October Government Affairs Meeting with a presentation about the success of the Vista Community Clinic. She opened with the mission statement formulated by the clinic and their mission to assist and help other. She pointed out the many different departments the clinic supports, from primary care to Women’s health and much more. They employ 720 people and in 2019 have seen over 67,000 patients. There are 8 North County Vista Community Clinics including one in Lake Elsinore. The VCC also serves migrant farm workers with 2 physicians going into the fields to meet with sick and injured workers. The Vista Community Clinic has won the HRSA National Quality Leader Award and their CMO, Dr. Kelly Motadel was named one of San Diego County’s top doctors. Some of the new additional to VCC’s programs include Telehealth virtual patient visits which assist people living in remote and rural areas, Text appointment reminders, a mobile dental screening van, van and ride sharing availability, and an extensive pre-natal care center for expectant mothers. VCC also has a Health Prevention Center that focuses on a variety of health issues ranging from alcohol and drug abuse to the hazards centering on e-cigarettes and vaping.

Next on the agenda was a presentation by Dan White and Natalie Kesler concerning support of the March 2020 ballot measure called The Better Choice Measure. This issues centers on making a better choice for the use of a large area on the San Marcos and Escondido border just off of Deer Springs Road. The General Plan allows for a massive 2 million square foot retail and office development with 99 luxury homes. The Better Choice Measure would allow for the creation of Newland Sierra, a model community that would provide 2,135 homes with more than 60% affordably priced homes. These would consist of 1,331 affordably priced homes for families and seniors and 210 homes for low income families. Of the affordably priced homes, 500 would be designated for school district employees, fire department and police officers. There would also be 3.7 miles of bike pathways, 19 miles of trails, 36 acres of parks and 1,209 acres of preserved open space. Dan and Natalie also pointed out other features, such as every home would be solar paneled as would the street lights. The presenters were asking for a letter of recommendation from the Committee, which would be forwarded to the Chamber of Commerce Board for approval. The Committee decided they needed more information and had a number of questions as well as feeling the opposing choice should be allowed to present.

Updates from other agencies:

U.S. Chamber of Commerce – Jennings Imel – Executive Director Western Region – the importance of the U.S. Congress voting and passing the US Mexico/Canada Trade Agreement.

Congressman Mike Levin’s Office – Kyle Krahel-Frolander – Congressman has not signed on to the USMCA yet, Congressman’s veterans bills have passed on to the Senate.

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath’s Office – Cori Schumacher – 3 bills from the Assemblymember have been signed into law including small business notification, homeless diversion & prevention.

Senator Patricia Bates’ Office – Matthew Phy – 2 of Senator’s bills signed – SB 141 – screening of sexual predators and SB 679 – licensing of professional clinical counselors.

Supervisor Jim Desmond’s Office – Krystal Jabara – Supervisor has been involved in numerous SANDAG meetings. The monies for road repairs have been moved into making a list of higher priority items such as the Highway 78 corridor and the interchanges on Highways 78, 15, 5, 52 and 67. A Strategic Fire Plan is underway for 2020-2025. The Veterans Forum on Suicide Prevention and Mental Health was a success and another Veterans Forum is planned for October 22nd at the Veterans Center in Escondido.

City of Vista – Tony Winney – City Manager’s Office – A successful Vista Business Walk was held discussing such issues as employee wages; Opening soon will be a Sprouts Grocery Store and a Dunken’ donuts on E. Vista Way; New breweries opening – Misadventure Distillery, Eppig and Dog Leg; Town Hall Public House (once Flying Pig) now open; 1st dispensary, Trade Craft, set to open; S. Santa Fe road construction still underway and City Council will be discussing a 2nd arch close to the McDonald’s on S. Santa Fe.

