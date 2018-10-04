October Government Affairs Committee Meeting

Hears About Proposed Measure LL and Other Important Issues Vista Residents Need to Know About

TR Robertson — Vista, CA…The monthly Vista Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee had a chance to hear a presentation by Dr. Linda Kimble, Vista Unified School District Superintendent and Donna Caperton, Assistant Superintendent – Business, concerning the Vista Unified School District Bond LL, Local Funds for Local Students, which deals with a proposed $247 million dollar measure to upgrade numerous facilities and infrastructures throughout the district to bring the schools fully into the 21st century.

Dr. Kimble and Ms. Caperton stated that over 245 portables, throughout the campuses, are over 25 years old with of these portables, their 456 classrooms comprise 56% of the classrooms in the district. If Prop LL passes, the portables could be replaced with permanent state of the art structures which would include innovative specialized learning spaces, upgrading the school security infrastructure, establishing single points of entry for schools, upgrading labs and much, much more. Each school has a list of improvements needed and these have been prioritized. The improvements have been the result of Categories established by a study group and divided into 6 categories. Category A – Technology Education, Category B – Technology, Category C – Student Safety, Category D – Efficiency & Performance (solar, cooling, heating, etc.), Category E – Facilities, and Category F – Remove/Replace Buildings. The Bond money cannot be used for salaries, there will be an Independent Citizens Oversight Committee established to monitor the spending, the funds would also be used for maintaining the school facilities and there would be fair competition for the bidding process. As for property owners, it would amount to 3 cents for each $100 of assessed value of their property. In Vista, an average priced $600,000 home would see about a $180.00 tax increase.

There is no doubt improvements are needed on the Vista School campuses. It was pointed out by a committee member that a number of school property upgrade improvements have been made to cities around Vista – Carlsbad, San Marcos and Oceanside specifically. Vista’s projected enrollment over the next 7 years is projected to remain about the same as now, 20,758 students. The Vista trustees voted 4-1 to approve the support for Prop LL.

Bret Schanzenbach, Chief Executive Officer for the Vista Chamber of Commerce had started the committee meeting with an announcement that today, October 4, was the date Vista was given its name in 1882.

Committee Updates:

City Update from City of Vista – Tony Winney – SANDAG report indicated vista Crime overall rate is 5% lower, property crime down 2%. The property at 306 S. Santa Fe has been leased to Booze Brothers Brewery. Helia Brewery will open on October 13th. Shak’s Mediterranean will open in mid-October. No specific date yet for Dog Haus. Concrete will begin to be poured on October 16th and will be a 3 day project effecting traffic on Main St. The 9th U.S. Circuit court has ruled that homeless people camping on areas in towns cannot be moved unless there is viable alternatives to move them to in the city. It was indicated the city will be undertaking a plan to deal with homeless in the community.

Supervisor Horn’s Office – Shaina Richardson reporting – On October 30th at 9 am in the County Offices there will be a conference to discuss solutions for the regions psychiatric help. The Supervisor is interested in getting feedback on current mental health services. The Supervisor is also interested in businesses that may be interested in taking part in the Live Well fresh food program.

Senator Bate’s Office – Matthew Phy reporting – three of the bills the Senator initiated were passed and signed by the Governor – SB1151 dealing with electric vehicles, SB1109 dealing with Opioid Prevention Education, SB 1226 dealing with “granny flats”.

Congressman Issa’s Office – Lenna Wright reporting – Congressman Issa is currently preparing to leave Congress. He has been nominated by President Trump to be the Director of the Trade & Development Agency.

Board of Equalization – Diane Harkey – Sherry Hodges reporting – Ms. Harkey supports Prop 5 dealing with selling homes and the tax base.

Tri-City Medical Center – Aaron Byzak (Chief Government & External Affairs Officer) reporting – Tri-City currently no longer deals with psychiatric behavioral health issues. If a patient is brought to them with other medical issues, as well as psychiatric issues, their medical issues will be dealt with. One of the reasons Tri-City does not deal with psychiatric issues is due to patient safety risk with the facilities at Tri-City.

Upcoming Events:

October 17 – Shadowridge Golf Club – Chamber is sponsoring a Forum dealing with explaining the pros and cons of the County and State Measures and Propositions for the November elections, especially ones dealing with Vista residents – Prop LL – School Bond, Prop Z – Commercial storefront retail sales of medicinal cannabis, Prop AA – Cannabis business tax and Prop BB – Only commercial delivery of medicinal cannabis in Vista