OCEANSIDE’S SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR ANNOUNCED

The City of Oceanside City Council, the Parks & Recreation Division, Parks & Recreation Commission and the Senior Citizen Standing Committee announced that Mary Lou Elliott was chosen as Oceanside’s Senior of the Year 2017!

On Thursday, October 12 at noon, a Proclamation was presented to Mary Lou Elliott by Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery. Mary Lou Elliott has resided in Oceanside for over twenty years; she is a retired principal and school administrator. She is a Board Member of the Friends of Oceanside Public Library, she teaches literacy through the READS program, and volunteers to serve meals at Brother Bennos. Ms. Elliott served on the Oceanside Manufactured Housing Commission, she was the Lt. Governor for the Oceanside Civitan Club, and is a member of the El Camino Rotary Club. Mary Lou is a Board Member of the Hospice of the North Coast and a member of Newcomers and the Oceanside Red Hat Club.

Mary Lou is an inspiration to the community as she gives back with her time and talent. Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery commented, “Oceanside is so fortunate to have such an accomplished and impressively active community member such as Mary Lou Elliott.”

Oceanside Parks & Recreation accepts nominations for Senior of the Year each August, selections are made in September, and the award is presented annually at the Chamber of Commerce Senior Expo, the 2nd Tuesday of each October. Mary Lou’s name has been engraved on the Perpetual Plaque that hangs at Oceanside’s Country Club Senior Center. She was awarded a gift certificate to a local restaurant, and Deputy Mayor Chuck Lowery declared it “Mary Lou Elliott Day – Senior of the Year” on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

For questions about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”