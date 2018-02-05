Oceanside’s Heart Week

Celebrate all things LOVE during Oceanside Valentine’s Week, Feb. 8-14. The community has planned a special celebration packed with incredibly fun events, perfect for the entire family or a romantic getaway. New for 2018 is a Ferris wheel at the beach! Take a ride and enjoy views of the Oceanside Pier and the beautiful coastline. The celebration will also include a gigantic 25-foot heart-shaped balloon that will be making appearances at different locations and community events. Don’t miss the opportunity to show your love for Oceanside and take a photo in front of our very own inflatable heart.
The Sunset Market will transform into the Sweetheart Sunset Market with a variety of sweet treats, romantic gifts, international food vendors, live music and entertainment. Carriage rides will be available inviting market-goers to explore Downtown Oceanside in a romantic fashion.
New for the 2018 Oceanside Valentine’s Week celebration is a Ferris wheel at the beach! You are invited to enjoy a ride on the Ferris wheel that will sit alongside the beach offering spectacular views of the city and coastline. $5 per person; 1-8 p.m.Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Chocolate, Cigars and Wine Pairing with Live Music
Feb. 9, Beach House Winery
Join Beach House Winery, So Rich! Chocolates and Southern Draw Cigars for a wine, chocolate and cigar pairing event from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy four artisan chocolates paired with four tastings of delicious wine while experiencing two handcrafted cigars and live music by Rick Founds. RSVP by Feb. 8 at (760) 732-3236.
Participate in the free Valentine Family Fun Ride! Participants will meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre at 9 a.m. and bike along the San Luis Rey River Trail to the Alex Road Skatepark (approx. 3.7 miles one way). The total round-trip is 7.4 miles. Bike helmets required. Please dress up in Valentine’s theme outfits; costume contest following the ride.
Enjoy a romantic horse and carriage ride along the Strand during Oceanside Valentine’s Week. Perfect for the entire family, experience a classic horse-drawn carriage ride with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop. $5 per person; noon-5 p.m.
Join Oceanside Adventures and Beach House Winery for a special Harbor Wine Cruise in celebration of Oceanside Valentine’s Week. The tour includes an appetizer platter and three wine tastings. For guests 21 and over. $39 per adult; 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Oceanside Parks and Recreation presents Movie by the Pier featuring “Beauty and the Beast.” The movie will begin at dark (around 5:30 p.m.) and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. This event is free and family-friendly.
The Oceanside Museum of Art will host a special Night of Argentine Tango including happy hour, tango demonstrations and lessons for beginners. After learning the basics, participants are invited to stay and practice what they have learned. Dress to impress; smooth bottomed shoes are best for dancing. $25-$30 per person; 6-9 p.m.
Come support breast cancer prevention at the 9th Annual Brewbies Festival benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation. From 1-5 p.m., enjoy signature pink beers from over 40 of the best breweries around! $45-$65.
The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation is hosting its next Senior Dance on from 2-4 p.m. This event will be held at El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 Senior Center Drive (near the corner of Oceanside Blvd/Rancho Del Or Blvd). Admission will be $5 at the door.
This Friends of Women’s Resource Center event will feature a three-course meal and keynote by the San Diego County District Attorney from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will go to children’s counseling services and playground toys at the WRC in Oceanside. $60; RSVP by Feb. 10.
