Oceanside’s Heart Week

Celebrate all things LOVE during Oceanside Valentine’s Week, Feb. 8-14. The community has planned a special celebration packed with incredibly fun events, perfect for the entire family or a romantic getaway. New for 2018 is a Ferris wheel at the beach! Take a ride and enjoy views of the Oceanside Pier and the beautiful coastline. The celebration will also include a gigantic 25-foot heart-shaped balloon that will be making appearances at different locations and community events. Don’t miss the opportunity to show your love for Oceanside and take a photo in front of our very own inflatable heart.
 
Sweetheart Sunset Market
Feb. 8, Sunset Market
The Sunset Market will transform into the Sweetheart Sunset Market with a variety of sweet treats, romantic gifts, international food vendors, live music and entertainment. Carriage rides will be available inviting market-goers to explore Downtown Oceanside in a romantic fashion.
Ferris Wheel at the Beach
Feb. 9-11, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre
New for the 2018 Oceanside Valentine’s Week celebration is a Ferris wheel at the beach! You are invited to enjoy a ride on the Ferris wheel that will sit alongside the beach offering spectacular views of the city and coastline. $5 per person; 1-8 p.m.Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Chocolate, Cigars and Wine Pairing with Live Music
Feb. 9, Beach House Winery
Join Beach House Winery, So Rich! Chocolates and Southern Draw Cigars for a wine, chocolate and cigar pairing event from 6-8 p.m. Enjoy four artisan chocolates paired with four tastings of delicious wine while experiencing two handcrafted cigars and live music by Rick Founds. RSVP by Feb. 8 at (760) 732-3236.
Valentine Family Fun Ride
Feb. 10, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre
Participate in the free Valentine Family Fun Ride! Participants will meet at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre at 9 a.m. and bike along the San Luis Rey River Trail to the Alex Road Skatepark (approx. 3.7 miles one way). The total round-trip is 7.4 miles. Bike helmets required. Please dress up in Valentine’s theme outfits; costume contest following the ride.
Horse & Carriage Rides
Feb. 10-11, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre
Enjoy a romantic horse and carriage ride along the Strand during Oceanside Valentine’s Week. Perfect for the entire family, experience a classic horse-drawn carriage ride with the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop. $5 per person; noon-5 p.m.
Harbor Wine Cruise
Feb. 10, Oceanside Harbor
Join Oceanside Adventures and Beach House Winery for a special Harbor Wine Cruise in celebration of Oceanside Valentine’s Week. The tour includes an appetizer platter and three wine tastings. For guests 21 and over. $39 per adult; 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Movie by the Pier: Beauty and the Beast
Feb. 10, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheatre
Oceanside Parks and Recreation presents Movie by the Pier featuring “Beauty and the Beast.” The movie will begin at dark (around 5:30 p.m.) and attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. This event is free and family-friendly.
Tango at the Museum
Feb. 10, Oceanside Museum of Art
The Oceanside Museum of Art will host a special Night of Argentine Tango including happy hour, tango demonstrations and lessons for beginners. After learning the basics, participants are invited to stay and practice what they have learned. Dress to impress; smooth bottomed shoes are best for dancing. $25-$30 per person; 6-9 p.m.
 
 
South O Walkabout
Feb. 13, South O
Extending from Whaley Street to south of Vista Way from 5-8 p.m., the South O Walkabout showcases the businesses in South Oceanside with complimentary treats, live entertainment and shop specials.
Valentine’s Day Coastal Cruise
Feb. 14, Oceanside Harbor
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Oceanside Adventures on a special sunset coastal cruise. The tour includes champagne and chocolates. For guests 21 and over. $55 per adult.
 
 
Brewbies Festival
Feb. 10, Bagby Beer Company
Come support breast cancer prevention at the 9th Annual Brewbies Festival benefiting Keep A Breast Foundation. From 1-5 p.m.,  enjoy signature pink beers from over 40 of the best breweries around! $45-$65.
 
Valentine’s Dance at Elks Lodge
Feb. 14, Elks Lodge
Come to the Oceanside Elks Lodge for a Valentine’s dance complete with live music by Gene and Wendy! 6-10 p.m.
 
BEYOND DOWNTOWN
 
 
Senior Dance
Feb. 11, El Corazon Senior Center
The City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation is hosting its next Senior Dance on from 2-4 p.m. This event will be held at El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 Senior Center Drive (near the corner of Oceanside Blvd/Rancho Del Or Blvd). Admission will be $5 at the door.
 
Have a Heart for a Child
Feb. 15, Vista Valley Country Club
This Friends of Women’s Resource Center event will feature a three-course meal and keynote by the San Diego County District Attorney from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Proceeds will go to children’s counseling services and playground toys at the WRC in Oceanside. $60; RSVP by Feb. 10.
 
