Oceanside’s Heart Week

Celebrate all things LOVE during Oceanside Valentine’s Week, Feb. 8-14 . The community has planned a special celebration packed with incredibly fun events, perfect for the entire family or a romantic getaway. New for 2018 is a Ferris wheel at the beach! Take a ride and enjoy views of the Oceanside Pier and the beautiful coastline. The celebration will also include a gigantic 25-foot heart-shaped balloon that will be making appearances at different locations and community events. Don’t miss the opportunity to show your love for Oceanside and take a photo in front of our very own inflatable heart.