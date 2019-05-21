Rock ‘n Roll Dance Party June 9

Today’s seniors, from the Greatest Generation to the Baby Boomers, are young at heart! Many are active in the community, taking classes or volunteering, and they know what it takes to age well. A solid social network and regular exercise are two of the “best practices” in successful aging. And dancing has been said to improve brain health. Oceanside Senior Centers strive to promote new opportunities for all of these pursuits!

Join us for June’s dance party on Sunday, June 9 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Oceanside’s Country Club Senior Center, located at 455 Country Club Lane. The dance will feature the band Chasing Sunrise from Las Vegas. They will entertain us with Classic Rock and other varied selections to get your mojo working! Whether your memories of Rock ‘n Roll go back to the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, 1980’s or even later, you will surely remember some of their tunes.

Admission is $10 and tickets are available online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/7157. Socializing, music, dancing and fun are included. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided courtesy of Fairwinds Ivey Ranch. Tickets also available at the Country Club or El Corazon Senior Centers in Oceanside, or at the door (opens at 2:30).

*All dances through November 2019 are being held at the Country Club Senior Center, due to construction at El Corazon Senior Center. Please pick up the latest dance flyer at this event.

For questions about senior activities, enrichment classes, special events, swimming lessons, day camps, sports camps and other Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs go to www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or Facebook “Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”