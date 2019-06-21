Oceanside Yacht Club Hosts Annual Regatta to Benefit The Elizabeth Hospice

Oceanside, CA – June 2019 —The Oceanside Yacht Club will host its annual Charity Regatta to benefit The Elizabeth Hospice on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Oceanside Yacht Club, located at 1950 Harbor Drive North, Oceanside. 25 ft. to 50 ft. sailboats, staffed with sailors and crews, will compete for trophies while demonstrating their support for this local nonprofit organization that cares for children and adults with life-limiting illnesses.

For the past 16 years, The Oceanside Yacht Club has made The Elizabeth Hospice the beneficiary of its annual regatta. “We selected The Elizabeth Hospice because it’s the right thing to do,” said Mike Cobas, Oceanside Yacht Club Regatta Chair. “The Elizabeth Hospice does so much for our community. We want people to come down to the harbor to enjoy live music, food and the camaraderie of the racers and community members for this good cause.”

“We are grateful to the Oceanside Yacht Club for their support of the patients and families who are impacted by illness, grief and loss. Over the last 16 years, they have donated more than $278,000 to our organization,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “As a nonprofit hospice provider, we depend on the generosity of people and businesses in our community to help ensure that we can serve everyone in need of our services.” The two-day event will include sailboat races starting at Noon, and post-race parties with food, cocktails, live music, silent auction, raffle prizes and trophy presentation. The entry fee for the two-day Regatta race is $50. Everyone is welcome to attend the post-race festivities, free-of -charge, beginning at 3 pm on Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday.

To register for the Regatta or learn more about the weekend activities, visit www.oceansideyc.net or call 760-207-9489. For information about racing and sponsorship opportunities or how to donate items to the auction, contact Mike Cobas at diegodays@aol.com or call 760-716-0379.

PHOTO: 2018 OYC Charity Regatta Sailboat Races. Photo credit: Mikey Foxtrot Images###About The Elizabeth HospiceThe Elizabeth Hospice, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit healthcare leader, has been providing comfort and counsel to children and adults faced with the challenges associated with a life-threatening illness, and restoring hope to grieving children and adults who are feeling lost and alone. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 100,000 people in the communities it serves by providing medical, emotional and spiritual support, regardless of patient affiliation or ability to pay. The Elizabeth Hospice is accredited by The Joint Commission and is a member of the California Hospice and Palliative Care Association and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. To learn more, call 800-797-2050 or visit www.elizabethhospice.org.