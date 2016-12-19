Oceanside Veteran Receives Wheelchair Donation

Born and raised in San Diego, Kit was a loving sister, aunt and friend. As a city bus driver for 30+ years, Kit loved her daily interactions with the people of San Diego. In her eyes, her job wasn’t just about getting people from point A to point B; it was about being a part of someone’s daily routine and helping to make their life a little easier. Whether it was early mornings or late nights, cold winter days or hot summer afternoons, rain or shine, good days or bad, Kit greeted everyone with a smile. She got joy out of helping others.

In May of 2008, just 2 months before retiring, Kit was involved in a near-fatal car crash leaving her with countless broken bones, severe wounds, brain damage and ultimately paralyzed from the neck down. It was a devastating phone call to the family and it was months before Kit was cleared from the ICU and found her new home in an acute care center. It wasn’t easy at first, in fact it never got easy for her, but Kit learned to find joy again in the small things.

In 2010, after nearly two years of only knowing life in a bed, Kit received her newfound greatest joy: her wheelchair. She could once again go for strolls outside and enjoy the weather. She could take her dog, Lady for walks again. She could sit for hours at a time in the garden enjoying an audio book . It was always a challenge for anyone to convince her to come back inside! After a few years of enjoying the ‘Kit-Mobile’, her condition worsened and unfortunately no longer allowed for her mobile lifestyle. In September 2016, Kit passed away leaving behind her sister, niece and ‘Lady’, her beloved dog.

Through it all, Kit’s servant heart never wavered. Whether it was her doctors, nurses, caretakers, dog-sitters, hospital cleaning crew, you name it – she always found a way to do something nice for each of them. She found a way to help. On days when she had so much to be down about, Kit was always ‘a giver’. If somebody needed something, Kit was quick to offer what she could. So it is without a shadow of a doubt that her family knows Kit would have wanted her wheelchair to give someone the same joy it once gave her.

So let this gift give you new life and open new doors for you. We’d like to think that Kit is watching from a place where she no longer needs a wheelchair, cheering you on and reminding you to take the corners slow!

– In loving memory of Kit, and wishing you the best.