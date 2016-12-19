Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Oceanside Veteran Receives Wheelchair Donation

Oceanside Veteran Receives Wheelchair Donation

By   /  December 19, 2016  /  No Comments

    Print    
On Saturday, the North County San Diego Veterans Stand Down presented a $19,000 wheelchair to Oceanside Vietnam veteran Jim Jones. The chair belonged to a wonderful local lady, Kit, who came from family of veterans (see  letter below). When she passed away in September of this year, her family knew that Kit would want a veteran to have her chair. When the family found out about the North County Veterans Stand Down event, they approached us and asked us to find a veteran who needed it. Soon, we found Jim Jones.

Born and raised in San Diego, Kit was a loving sister, aunt and friend. As a city bus driver for 30+ years, Kit loved her daily interactions with the people of San Diego. In her eyes, her job wasn’t just about getting people from point A to point B; it was about being a part of someone’s daily routine and helping to make their life a little easier. Whether it was early mornings or late nights, cold winter days or hot summer afternoons, rain or shine, good days or bad, Kit greeted everyone with a smile. She got joy out of helping others.

In May of 2008, just 2 months before retiring, Kit was involved in a near-fatal car crash leaving her with countless broken bones, severe wounds, brain damage and ultimately paralyzed from the neck down. It was a devastating phone call to the family and it was months before Kit was cleared from the ICU and found her new home in an acute care center. It wasn’t easy at first, in fact it never got easy for her, but Kit learned to find joy again in the small things.

In 2010, after nearly two years of only knowing life in a bed, Kit received her newfound greatest joy: her wheelchair. She could once again go for strolls outside and enjoy the weather. She could take her dog, Lady for walks again. She could sit for hours at a time in the garden enjoying an audio book. It was always a challenge for anyone to convince her to come back inside! After a few years of enjoying the ‘Kit-Mobile’, her condition worsened and unfortunately no longer allowed for her mobile lifestyle. In September 2016, Kit passed away leaving behind her sister, niece and ‘Lady’, her beloved dog.

Through it all, Kit’s servant heart never wavered. Whether it was her doctors, nurses, caretakers, dog-sitters, hospital cleaning crew, you name it – she always found a way to do something nice for each of them. She found a way to help. On days when she had so much to be down about, Kit was always ‘a giver’. If somebody needed something, Kit was quick to offer what she could. So it is without a shadow of a doubt that her family knows Kit would have wanted her wheelchair to give someone the same joy it once gave her.

So let this gift give you new life and open new doors for you. We’d like to think that Kit is watching from a place where she no longer needs a wheelchair, cheering you on and reminding you to take the corners slow!

– In loving memory of Kit, and wishing you the best.

Jim Battle & Jim Jones

Jim was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds received in battle. When he returned home, he continued serving our nation until he retired after 22 years in the Marine Corps. He then served his community as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, eventually becoming an All-American Post Commander for Oceanside Memorial Post 10577.  Jim also served his community for many years as a member of the Kiwanis Club.  Over the past 10 years however, his wartime injuries have come back to haunt him. He could no longer walk without a walker, and his ability to move about freely was lost. The gift of this chair will give Jim the freedom it gave its previous owner: the ability to move around independently again.
North County Veterans Stand Down is proud to serve our veterans in need. For more information, or to volunteer or donate to our cause, please visit us at www.ncstanddown.org

Jim Jones, the recipient, is wearing a white shirt. Matt Foster, a black shirt. Jim Battle, wearing a blue shirt, is the current Post Commander for Oceanside Memorial Post 10577

 

 

 

 

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Energy-Saving Tips and Quick Updates from San Diego Gas & Electric

Read More →