Oceanside – ’TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL

’TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL

Local Holiday Shopping Campaign Returns to Oceanside This Weekend

Oceanside, Calif. — Nov. 22, 2017: There are many reasons to shop local this holiday season: to support and help ensure the future of the local businesses you love, to keep more of the dollars you spend in our community and to find locally made gifts you won’t find anywhere else, to name a few. Here’s one more: When you shop local for the holidays in Oceanside, you get rewarded!

’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers.

’Tis the Season to Shop Local includes the following programs and events:

Shop Local Holiday Passport Program Nov. 25-Dec. 22

Shop local for the holidays and win! Whether you’re a longtime O’sider or just visiting for a few days, pick up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport highlighting all participating Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses. Then take it with you when you shop this holiday season in the following regions of the city: Downtown, Harbor, Inland and South O. Shoppers earn one stamp for visiting any participating location listed on the passport and a second stamp for making a purchase of $20 or more. After receiving 10 stamps, shoppers can enter the passport at MainStreet Oceanside and the locations listed on the back for a chance to win prizes. The passports will be available at all participating locations. Prize drawings will be held weekly from Nov. 25 to Dec. 22.

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Nov. 25, 2-5 p.m.

Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable Downtown Oceanside shopping experience. On Small Business Saturday, enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15, receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages, including tea, ginger beer, coffee and Kombucha, at 15 designated Sip Stops. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two passport stamps per Sip Stop. Buy tickets.

Merry Makers Fair Nov. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by local and area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market. Held inside Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside, shoppers can browse jewelry, adult and children’s clothing, accessories, candles, art, paper goods, succulents, oils, glassworks and more while exploring Artist Alley shops and eateries. This event will include interactive shopping experiences such as henna tattoos and crafts.

’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest Nov. 25-Dec. 22

Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as shops and businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ’Tis the Season. A panel of judges will view the displays from Dec. 1 to 7 and vote for a first-, second- and third-place winner.

Holiday Tree Lighting & Gift Market Dec. 7, 5-9 p.m.

During this special Sunset Market, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Regal Cinema Plaza downtown. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family. Children can visit with Santa Claus; create a craft; enjoy the zip line, bounce houses and games; or take a ride to the pier in a horse-drawn carriage.

Additional holiday events in Oceanside include:

About ’Tis the Season to Shop Local – ’Tis the Season to Shop Local is an annual holiday campaign to support local retail businesses and artisans by encouraging residents and visitors to shop local during the holiday season. The campaign is a partnership between MainStreet Oceanside, Visit Oceanside, City of Oceanside Economic Development and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. For more information, go to www.ShopLocalOceanside.com.