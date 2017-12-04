Oceanside Theatre Company Presents MIRACLE ON 34th Street

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) to present MIRACLE ON 34th STREET, the second show in their 2017/2018 Season. The production is directed by Heather Reba with musical direction by Noelle Marie Kerr . OTC performs at the Brooks Theatre in Oceanside.

Based on the 1948 Lux Radio broadcast, MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET, the Holiday classic comes to the OTC stage! A man calling himself Kris Kringle fills in for an intoxicated Santa in Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day parade and proves to be such a hit that he is soon appearing regularly at the chain’s main store in midtown Manhattan. When Kringle surprises customers and employees alike by claiming that he really is Santa Claus, it leads to a court case to determine his mental health and, more importantly, his authenticity.

The cast of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET includes: Rae Henderson, Ben Williams, Tom Brault, Catalina Zelles, John McCoy, Ted Leib, Lucas Goodman, Vanessa Gerads, Wyatt Andersen, Annika Heieck, Julianne Cheng, Leila Falker, Naima Falker, Samantha Gerads, Ellie Plette, Kaileya Quindoy & Sarah Wood

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET features a children’s choir and is appropriate for the entire family. Tickets are $19. $15 for Seniors/Military. $9 for children. It runs on the following dates.

Friday, December 15 th – 7:30pm

– 7:30pm Saturday, December 16 th – 2pm & 7:30pm

– 2pm & 7:30pm Sunday, December 17 th – 2pm

– 2pm Friday, December 22 nd – 7:30pm

– 7:30pm Saturday, December 23 rd – 2pm

– 2pm Saturday, December 23rd – 7:30pm

For tickets and more information – www.oceansidetheatre.org or call 760-433-8900

OTC’s 2017/18 Season continues:

Outside Mullingar, by John Patrick Shanley (a co-production with Scripps Ranch Theatre)

Directed by Kathy Brombacher – Featuring: Jim Chovick, Vanessa Dinning, Dagmar Fields & Steve Schmidt

Feb 23 – Mar 11, 2018 Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony has spent his entire life on a cattle farm in rural Ireland, a state of affairs that – due to his painful shyness – suits him well. Rosemary lives right next door, determined to have him yet watching the years slip away.

The Pirates of Penzance Directed by Ted Leib

May 4 – 20, 2018… A new twist on the classic Gilbert & Sullivan operetta. Set in 1962, these Pirates are a waterfront street gang in leather jackets led by a Pirate King of Swing;, the Major General is a MacArthur-esque figure complete with corncob pipe and deep southern drawl; and the music is updated to a mix of contemporary styles of the era – Rock ‘n’ Roll, pop, big band swing, bluegrass, & more.

About Oceanside Theatre Company… Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) was formed in January of 2011 and was awarded management of the Brooks Theatre by the City of Oceanside. Helmed by Artistic Director, Ted Leib, their mission is to create professional quality theatre for a vibrant and diverse population. OTC produces a 4 show mainstage season in their 198 seat venue as well as ongoing play-reading and music series in their blackbox theatre – Studio 219. Passionate for community outreach and sharing the arts with youth, OTC runs a four week Youth Academy during the summer. To learn more, visit www.oceansidetheatre.org