Oceanside Theatre Company Presents: Eurydice

Oceanside Theatre Company, the resident theatre company of The Brooks Theatre and Studio 219, presents , by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. The production is directed by Dhyana Dahl. Performance dates are February 10- 26 at The Brooks Theatre in Downtown Oceanside (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm; Sundays at 2pm). This production features live musicians, a captivating lighting design, original art work, and a stellar cast of professional actors.

Eurydice focuses on a unique and modern retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, as seen through the female perspective. The audience is taken on an enchanting, allegorical journey from the land of the living to the depths of the underworld. The story centers around a young woman who has died a tragic early death, only to be reconnected with her father in the underworld. All of the monumental father-daughter moments are captured so eloquently in this play: teaching a child to read, reminiscing over family stories, and giving a daughter away at her wedding. Eurydice transitions into womanhood, as she leaves the comfort and protection of her father’s arms to begin her new life with her husband Orpheus. With heartfelt themes of music, love, loss, and discovering your own truth, Eurydice will make the audience leave the theatre feeling emotionally moved and imaginatively nourished. The beauty of this play must be experienced!

Sarah Ruhl is one of the most innovative and celebrated playwrights of our time, recently honored with this year’s prestigious Steinberg Distinguish Playwright Award. Her plays have

been described as poetry or love letters to the world. Dhyana Dahl is the Interim Artistic Director at Oceanside Theatre Company, having previously worked alongside founding Artistic Director Christopher Williams, as his Associate AD. She recently directed OTC’s productions of Baby With the Bathwater and Seussical, Jr. The professional cast is headed by local North County actor Morgan Taylor Altenhoff as Eurydice, New York actor John Maltese as Orpheus (recent credits include Utah Shakespeare Festival, Great River Shakespeare Festival, and Arkansas Rep), and Los Angeles based film and theatre actor Tavis L. Baker as The Interesting Man/Lord of the Underworld. Designers include: Jason Adkins (set), Paul Canaletti (lighting), Bryon Andersen (sound), and Hannah Riffel (costumes).

Tickets: $25 General Admission, $19 Seniors, $15 Students/Military. Tickets available online or at the box office. Oceanside Theatre Company is a 501c3 non-profit organization.

The Brooks Theatre is located at 217 N Coast Highway in Oceanside.

For more information, please visit www.oceansidetheatre.org or call 760-433-8900.