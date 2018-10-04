Oceanside Theatre Company – Deathtrap by Ira Levin

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) the resident professional theatre company at The Brooks, opens their 2018/2019 Season with Deathtrap, by Ira Levin. Deathtrap runs from October 5 – 21.

DEATHTRAP director, Justin Lang, shared “DEATHTRAP is a deceivingly fun night! At times it sneaks up on you and bites you, and at times you see it coming a mile away yet are powerless to stop it. This story explores the depths of the obsessed artist, and how far we as people push ourselves to obtain what we ultimately want. How hard could you push yourself if given the opportunity to get what you want? And when opportunity meets preparation, would you be ready to do what you had to do? What if the subject matter had life threatening consequences? In the theatre, what we do is beautiful but fleeting. Theatre is not immortalized like music poetry or art. It doesn’t grow old in museums and churches. It lives for now. For this moment only. I hope you enjoy the show!

Deathtrap by Ira Levin – October 5-21, 2018:

Directed by Justin Lang …. Cast: Heidi Bridges, Kenny Bordieri, Li-Anne Rowswell, Tanner Vidos and Tim West, … Seemingly comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college—a thriller which Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway hit. Sidney’s plan is to offer collaboration to the student, an idea which the younger man quickly accepts. Thereafter suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn with devilish cleverness, and with such an abundance of thrills and laughter, that audiences will be held enthralled until the final, startling moments of the play.

Ticket prices range from $15-$29 and can be purchased online at www.oceansidetheatre.org

OTC SEASON 2018/2019 Continues:

A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play – Adapted from the Story by Charles Dickens

December 14-24 …. Join us in the studios of WOTC radio as we broadcast the Charles Dickens classic tale of miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge and his visit from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. An OTC original adaptation. Great fun for the whole family!

Dancing Lessons by Mark St. Germain (a co-production with Scripps Ranch Theatre) – March 1-17, 2019 …. Ever, a young man with Asperger’s syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer to learn enough dancing to survive an awards dinner. The dancer, Senga, however, is recovering from an injury that may stop her dancing career permanently. As their relationship unfolds, they’re both caught off-guard by the discoveries, both hilarious and heartwarming, that they make about each other and about themselves.

Man of La Mancha – May 3-26, 2019 … Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes’ seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote, MAN OF LA MANCHA is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, MAN OF LA MANCHA celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes “The Impossible Dream,” “I, Don Quixote,” “Dulcinea,” “I Really Like Him,” “I’m Only Thinking of Him,” and “Little Bird.”

About Oceanside Theatre Company:… Oceanside Theatre Company is the professional production company in residence at the historic Sunshine Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside, California. As a 501©3 nonprofit organization, OTC’s vision is to be a beacon for arts education, culture, and the performing arts in North San Diego County. OTC Produces a four-show mainstage theatre season in the 198-seat venue, as well as a music series featuring jazz, classical, blues, country, and American roots music, and ongoing play readings in the adjacent black box theater, Studio 219. As part of a Youth Outreach program OTC runs a four-week Youth Academy during the summer and brings theatre to Oceanside middle schools during the school year. To earn more visit www.oceansidetheatre.org