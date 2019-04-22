Loading...
Oceanside Theatre Announcing the Cast of Man of La Mancha!

Man of La Mancha May 3-26
Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. & Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
OTC Music Series presents
Matthew Frederick – Acoustic Piano & Guitar
Friday, April 19, 2019    8pm
Singer, songwriter, composer, and Climbing Trees frontman MATTHEW FREDERICK blends an early love of Billy Joel and Elton John with more recent influences including Ben Folds and John Grant. With live shows in the UK, US, and Europe under his belt, the South Wales musician has also made numerous festival, television, and radio appearances – gaining airplay from BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music amongst others – as well as recording at London’s iconic Maida Vale Studios, performing with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and being shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize following the release of the Trees’ second album, the much-anticipated and critically-acclaimed Borders.
TICKETS $25      Studio 219
The concert takes place in Studio 219 next-door to the Brooks Theatre.
Join us starting at 7pm for drinks in the lobby.
Matthew Frederick | 'Fall / Home' | Live
