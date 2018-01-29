Oceanside Sunset Market Hosts Annual Public Safety Night

Date: Feb. 1, 2018

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of North Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside

Contact: Cathy Nykiel, Sunset Market Manager, 760-754-4512,sunsetmarket@pacbell.net

Oceanside, Calif. — Jan. 26, 2018: Meet your first responders at Public Safety Night at the Sunset Market. From 5-8 p.m. on Feb. 1 , this family event will feature 15-plus vehicle displays by the Oceanside Police Department, Fire Department and Lifeguards, plus a special return appearance by Rescue 5 of the Remembrance Rescue Project.

Back for the second year, the Remembrance Rescue Project is a nonprofit created by firefighters to restore the fire trucks of the elite Rescue Cos. 4 and 5 of the Fire Department of the City of New York from 9/11. By preserving Rescues 4 and 5 as rolling educational platforms, historical artifacts and memorials, the project has worked with fire departments across the country since 2011 to teach children the historical importance of 9/11 while keeping the memories of the firefighters who were lost that day alive.

Throughout Public Safety Night, Oceanside police officers, firefighters and lifeguards will be handing out items such as coloring books, stickers and hats, as well as sharing public safety information and opportunities to become part of our city’s safety team. Each department has something special to provide children and families at Public Safety Night.

About the Sunset Market