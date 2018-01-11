Oceanside Sunset Market Hosts Annual Authors Night

Oceanside, Calif. — Jan. 10, 2018: Meet local authors on Jan. 18, 2018 , at Authors Night at the Sunset Market in Downtown Oceanside. Local writers will be present to chat and sell their work from 5-8 p.m. Showcasing authors from a variety of literary genres, Authors Night is a perfect venue to meet and greet authors from our area of the country. All authors will have their work for sale onsite. They look forward to meeting with the public and sharing their literary vision and expanse of work. Writers confirmed for the event include: Mike Casper

Brian Coates

George Durgin

John H. Hacker

Michelle Ann Hollstein

Lori Lawson

Tom Morrow

About the Sunset Market Thursday from 5-9 p.m. , thousands of residents and visitors alike gather here to enjoy hot food from around the world, gourmet goodies and desserts, eclectic shopping and live entertainment. Located on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside since 2007, this free, family-friendly event also features Dorothy's KidZone with children's activities. For more information, visit www.sunsetmarket.com : Sunset Market, Downtown Oceanside Website: www.sunsetmarket.com sunsetmarket@pacbell.net Contact: Cathy Nykiel, (760) 754-4512