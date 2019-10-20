Oceanside Senior Volunteers Of The Year Named

Oceanside, CA — Two outstanding Oceanside residents were chosen as 2019 “Seniors of the Year.” The honorees were announced by Deputy Mayor Jack Feller on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the annual Senior Expo hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce at Civic Center Plaza. Ms. Anita Romaine and Ms. Linda Walshaw were selected the winners for their scope of community involvement and volunteerism.

Linda Walshaw, left, Anita Romaine, center, and Deputy Mayor Jack Feller, right.

Ms. Anita Romaine has been a leader in the Oceanside community, and has been recognized for her outreach to seniors in her Oceana neighborhood. Ms. Romaine has served in many capacities with many community organizations. Among them are Boy Scouts of America, Girls Scout of America, Campfire Girls, Parent Teacher Association, Civitan, Oceanside international Film Festival, the Oceanside Public Library, Oceanside Senior Emergency Response Team, and more. Anita Romaine is often seen volunteering at a wide array of activities and events, such as the chili cook-off, holiday caroling, and checking in on neighbors.

Ms. Linda Walshaw was selected because of her dedicated community involvement as well as her commitment to the Oceanside Mobile Home Advisory Committee for the past 14 years. She has been a member of the Oceanside Housing Commission for seven years, and has spent countless hours devoted to other neighborhood-focused groups. Ms. Walshaw encourages all to participate in their government through “Get out the Senior Citizen Vote” activities, and she believes together we can each contribute to making Oceanside a greater place to live and thrive.

These two nominees jointly received the tile of “Senior of the Year” with equal votes. The two honorees received flowers, gift certificates, medals, and their names will be added to the perpetual plaque of winners.

The Oceanside Neighborhood Services Department would like to thank all who submitted nominations for this annual recognition. For volunteer opportunities with Oceanside Neighborhood Services, please visit www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/hr/volunteer.asp.