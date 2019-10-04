Oceanside Senior Expo October 10, 2019

Oceanside, CA– The Oceanside Senior Expo will be held Thursday, October 10th from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at the Civic Center Plaza, 300 North Coast Highway, in downtown Oceanside.

This annual event is presented by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and Kaiser Permanente. It is sponsored by Scripps, Tri-City Medical Center and PrimeCare.

The Oceanside Senior Expo is filled to capacity and will feature 80 health-related businesses, non-profits and senior organizations. In addition, a variety of free health-related screenings, giveaways and consultations will be featured throughout the event. Attendees can also enjoy the Farmers Market which will be situated adjacent to this event.

Also included at this popular event, will be the announcement of the Oceanside Senior Volunteer of the Year by the City of Oceanside at 12 noon. Our Senior Volunteers make Oceanside a better place to leave!

The Senior Expo is FREE to the public and a great way to receive information, meet a new health specialist, enjoy free screenings and learn more about a healthy and active lifestyle.

For more information visit www.OceansideSeniorExpo.com

or call the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce at 760-722-1534