Oceanside Senior Citizen Of The Year Nomination Forms Available

Oceanside, CA– The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division announces that Oceanside Senior Citizen of the Year Nomination forms are now available.  Nominees must be 62 or better, a volunteer in Oceanside, and a person who makes Oceanside a better place!  Nomination forms are due to the City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Administrative Office, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA.  92054 by Friday, August 31, 2018, at 3:30 p.m.  Hard copy nomination forms are available at the El Corazon Senior Center and the Country Club Senior Center.   Applications may also be found on the City website:

https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=47976.

The applications will be reviewed in September.  The winner will be announced at the Oceanside Senior Expo on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at noon, at Oceanside Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway.

For information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or find us on Facebook at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”

 

