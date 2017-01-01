Oceanside Resident In Rose Parade On Lions International Float

Immediate Past District Governor, John Ruiz, of Lions District 4L6 will be just one of Southern California residents on the Lions International Float in the Rose Parade on Sunday.

IPDG John Ruiz is also a 30 year veteran of the USMC and Chartered member of the San Diego North County Lions Club. His daughter, Angelica is a former Queen for Miss Tri-City sponsored by the Pride of Vista Lions Club. Both are very active in the North County communities.

Others on the float will be:

LEO Caity Williams [District 4-L6 LEO President / Santana High School LEO Club President]; IPDG John Ruiz will be on the Vision Block with Leo District President Caity Williams promoting the KidSight USA program.



LEO Cady Mariano [District LEO of the year 2015-2016 / Charter President SD United LEO’s Club]. Leo of the year Cady Mariano is riding on the float in one of the youth blocks with another Leo Lion Glenda Chen of District 4-L2.

Lions are the world’s largest Service Club Organization with over 46,000 clubs and 1.4+ million members make us the world’s largest service club organization. We’re also one of the most effective. Our members do whatever is needed to help their local communities. Everywhere we work, we make friends. With children who need eyeglasses, with seniors who don’t have enough to eat and with people we may never meet.

Lions LEO’s clubs provides the youth of the world with an opportunity for development and contribution, individually and collectively, as responsible members of the local, national and international Lions community.

