Oceanside Receives Beacon Spotlight Award

Wins Platinum Level Award for Sustainability Best Practices

Oceanside, CA –The City of Oceanside was honored yesterday with a Beacon Spotlight Award at the League of California Cities annual conference in Long Beach. Oceanside received a Platinum Level award for Sustainability Best Practices from the Institute of Local Government in collaboration with the League of California Cities. Mayor Peter Weiss accepted the award on behalf of the City.

“Achieving sustainability in municipal operations requires a conscious and coordinated effort across all disciplines,” said Russ Cunningham,Principal Planner for the City of Oceanside. “The Beacon Award speaks to what a local government can accomplish when staff with different responsibilities, experiences, and skill sets come together to put their City on a sustainable course.”

“We are very fortunate to have such a collaborative team believing in the ongoing improvement of our quality life in Oceanside,” added Mo Lahsaie, Environmental Officer for the City of Oceanside.

The Beacon Program is sponsored by the Institute for Local Government and Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative, and provides a framework for local government to share best practices that create healthier, more vibrant and sustainable communities. The Beacon Award program has served as a catalyst for innovative and effective solutions addressing climate change and honors voluntary efforts by local governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save energy and adopt policies that promote sustainability.

The Institute’s sustainability best practices framework offers options for local action in ten areas. The City of Oceanside demonstrated the practices with various environmental efforts including Community and Individual Action, Energy Efficiency and Conservation, Renewable Energy and Low Carbon Fuels, Climate-Friendly Purchasing, Land Use and Community Design, Open Space and Offsetting Carbon Emissions, Waste Reduction and Recycling Activity, Water and Wastewater Systems, and Green Buildings. “Oceanside is proud to receive this statewide award,” added Cari Dale, Water Utilities Director for the City of Oceanside. “It is important to be a good steward of the natural environment and resources that make Oceanside such a wonderful community.”

(Left to right) Russ Cunningham, Principal Planner, Mo Lahsaie, Environmental Officer, Mayor Peter Weiss,

Cari Dale, Water Utilities Director, Jonathan Borrego, Development Services Director

For more information, visit www.ci.oceanside.ca.us