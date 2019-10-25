Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Workshop- Dwelling Units (ADU) on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The City of Oceanside, in partnership with the ADU Coalition of San Diego and AARP California, will conduct a public workshop on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). The workshop will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, in the City Council Chambers at 300 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

An ADU, also known as a granny flat or mother-in-law unit, is an attached or detached residential dwelling unit which provides complete independent living facilities and is located on the same property as a single-family dwelling. An ADU may serve as a rental unit or be occupied by a person or persons including family members, guests, or caretakers.

The State legislature enacted ADU legislation between 2017 and 2019 with the intent to reduce regulatory barriers and costs, streamline approval, and expand the potential capacity for ADUs in response to California’s housing shortage.

Oceanside residents who are interested in constructing an ADU are encouraged to attend this informative workshop: Topics include:

• An overview of new ADU legislation

• City regulations and incentives

• Guidance through the permitting and construction process

• An overview of costs and financing

• Question and answer session with City staff and industry professionals

Additional information regarding ADUs is available on the City’s ADU webpage: www.Oceansideadu.com

For questions, please contact Rob Dmohowski at rdmohowski@ci.oceanside.ca.us or (760) 435-3563.