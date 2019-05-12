Oceanside Public Library Sponsors Writing Contest

“WRITE ON OCEANSIDE” WRITING CONTEST

Oceanside Public Library invites the public to submit their writing about the City of Oceanside for a chance to win prizes and recognition in conjunction with Write On, Oceanside! Literary Festival. Writers may enter as a teen (ages 12-17) or adult (18+) and age groups will be judged separately. One submission is allowed per author in the genre of poetry, fiction (short story), or creative nonfiction. Official submission guidelines are available at the Library’s website: oceansidepubliclibrary.org. All entries must be received by June 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Entries may be submitted electronically to hholley@oceansideca.org or in-person at Oceanside Public Library, 330 N. Coast Hwy. Winners will receive notice by June 15. Valuable prizes will be awarded at the Write On, Oceanside! Literary Festival’s Open Mic on June 22 at 3:00 p.m., during which winners will be invited to read their submissions aloud.

The Write On, Oceanside! Literary Festival will take place on Saturday, June 22, 1:00-5:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms and Plaza. The event will feature a panel about publishing, a local writers’ showcase, and an open mic. North County authors interested in participating in the local writers’ showcase should contact Hilary Holley at hholley@oceansideca.org for more information on how to apply. For information about library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.