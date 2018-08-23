Oceanside Public Library – Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers 50th Anniversary Tour

Oceanside, CA …The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are pleased to announce Scotland’s Tannahill Weavers will bring their dynamic, traditional Celtic music to the Oceanside Public Library on Thursday, September 13, 2018. This free performance will be held in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway. Performance time will be 6:00 p.m. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.

The Tannahill Weavers are one of Scotland’s premier traditional bands. Their diverse repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies. Their music demonstrates to old and young alike the rich and varied musical heritage of the Celtic people.

Born of a session in Paisley, Scotland and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the group has made an international name for its special brand of Scottish music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms. Over the years, the Tannies have been trailblazers for Scottish music, and their tight harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements have won them fans from beyond the folk and Celtic music scenes.

In 2011, the band was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame, and in 2014, they were joined by innovative piper Lorne MacDougall. Lorne comes with a high pedigree, having arranged and performed pipes for the Disney Pixar movie “Brave,” DreamWorks “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and the BBC’s “Dr. Who” along with a list of other accomplishments.

As they embark on their 50th anniversary year in 2018, they are firmly established as one of the premier groups on the concert stage. From reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, the variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirits.

Doors for this free performance open at 5:30 p.m. and it is open seating. Seating is limited for this special performance, and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information on Library programs and services, please call (760) 435-5600 during regular business hours, or visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.