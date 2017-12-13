Oceanside Public Library Presents Book Publishing 1-2-3

A SEMINAR FOR ASPIRING WRITERS

Please join the Oceanside Public Library on January 13, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. for Book Publishing 1-2-3, a presentation with book editor Laurie Gibson, in the 2nd floor Foundation Room of the Oceanside Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway.

Laurie Gibson is a San Diego-based editor who has served more than 150 first-time authors during her career. Her presentation is an information-packed publishing seminar, spiced with stories and tips to empower and inspire writers of all levels. Gibson will offer insight into today’s dynamic book business, including tips for connecting with editors and agents and creative ideas to help writers refine their craft, as well as practical thoughts on book promotion. Other highlights include writing prompts and a four-page handout.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.orgor call (760) 435-5600.