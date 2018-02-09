Oceanside Public Library News & Events

African Drumming Workshop …Children of all ages and their caregivers are invited to Oceanside Public Library to participate in an amazing hands-on African drum and song experience, taught by Nana Yaw Asiedu, a local San Diego Master African Drummer, on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 North Coast Highway. Nana Yaw Asiedu currently gives ongoing African drumming and music instruction for all ages, from toddlers to adults, at the World Beat Center in Balboa Park, San Diego, where he has taught for the last fifteen years. This forty-five minute workshop is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. No registration required. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Opportunity to volunteer or sign up for library Homebound delivery service

Oceanside Public Library’s Homebound Service provides free home delivery of library materials to Oceanside residents who are unable to visit one of our library locations due to illness or disability. In 2018, the Library aims to increase the number of homebound patrons served, as well as acquire more volunteers to assist with the program.

Marlene Suliteanu, who has been volunteering for the program for over 5 years, says, “As for the program itself, as a community service, it’s vital.” The patrons she delivers books to have also commended the service, and have told her, “This is such a wonderful service. Thank goodness for the library.” And “The brief visit matters as much as the books.” Oceanside Public Library’s Homebound Service represents an important principle of the Library, to reach everyone in the community and provide widespread access to library materials and resources.

If you or someone you know is interested in either signing up to receive the service, or volunteering to deliver books, please contact Hilary Holley at (760) 435-5577 for more information.

PRINCETON REVIEW TO OFFER ACT AND SAT PRACTICE TESTS

The Oceanside Public Library is hosting practice ACT and SAT testing, administered by the Princeton Review, to high school students in February and March. You’ll learn about the endurance and skills needed to get top scores. How will you score? Find out by taking a full length ACT and SAT practice test given under the same testing conditions as the actual exams. Registration is required to participate in the practice tests and can be done by visiting the library or calling 760-435-5600.

ACT Practice Test

Saturday, February 24, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM – Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Hwy

(Registration is required)

SAT Practice Test – Saturday, March 24, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM – Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Hwy

(Registration is required)

These events are entirely free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. There will be a follow-up meeting after the practice tests for students to get a personalized score report showing their strengths and weaknesses. A Princeton Review representative will be on hand to explain the scoring, strategies for taking the test, and tips on how to improve their scores for next time. Find out how you score on both the SAT and ACT and decide which test is the best one for YOU!

The Princeton Review is a leader in tutoring, test prep, and college admissions. Their invaluable expertise helps millions of students achieve their educational and career goals each year. The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University.

For related library information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

THE BASSETT BROS. TO PERFORM FREE

The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are proud to present The Bassett Brothers in concert. This free performance will be held on Saturday, March 3, 2018, in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway. Performance time will be 1:00 p.m. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.

The Bassett Brothers are an identical twin guitar duo whose performances showcase a wide range of music from medieval to Metallica. Sean and Ian have played as a duo since the age of fourteen. Their diverse repertoire includes music from the Renaissance, Baroque, and Classical eras and spans to more contemporary genres like Rock, Blues, and Heavy Metal. Through a mix and match of varied styles, the brothers provide unique interpretations of concert hall classics. Sean and Ian both earned a Masters of Music in Classical Guitar in 2012 from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

Doors for this free performance open at 12:30 p.m. and it is open seating. The final concert for the Spring 2018 series will feature the rhythms of Latin America and West Africa with Sol e Mar on April 28, 2018. For more information on Library programs and services, please call (760) 435-5600 during regular business hours, or visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.