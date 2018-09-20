Oceanside Public Library News & Events

OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO PARTICIPATE IN NATIONAL VOTER REGISTRATION DAY SEPTEMBER 25

Oceanside Public Library is proud to be a National Voter Registration Day 2018 partner. On September 25, the Library will engage its community and register voters at the following events:

Voter Registration at Civic Center Library –330 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, CA 92054 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voter Registration at Mission Branch Library 3861-B Mission Ave., Oceanside, CA 92058 -10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Communication about registration events nationwide will use the hashtag #NationalVoterRegistrationDay and the NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org website.

With midterms and governor races happening in a few weeks, every eligible American voter has the opportunity to exercise their right to be heard at the ballot box. A 50-state effort by thousands of national, state and local organizations and volunteers will include hundreds of events on September 25 coordinated by partner organizations.

Founded in 2012, National Voter Registration Day creates an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right – the right to vote. Since then, more than two million Americans have registered to vote on this day.

For information about this and other Library programs and services please visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

WRITERS’ GROUPS IN SESSION AT OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library currently hosts two Writers’ Groups, both of which are open to the public. Each group is led by a volunteer moderator and participants are encouraged to bring 5 copies of 6 pages of their work to each session to share with the group. The sessions are traditional workshops, during which participants critique and discuss each other’s work with the goal to inspire and improve each writer’s project.

The Mission Branch Writers’ Group meets on the 2nd Sunday of the month, 2:00-5:00 p.m., in the Community Room at Mission Branch Library at 3861-B Mission Avenue. The group accepts all genres and formats, including poetry, prose, fiction, nonfiction, and personal essays.

The Civic Center Writers’ Group meets on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month, 5:00-7:00 p.m., in the 2nd Floor Foundation Room at Civic Center Library at 330 N. Coast Highway. Their focus is fiction and non-fiction writing.

For more information about Library programs and services, please visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY TO HOST “CROSS-CULTURAL JOURNEYS,

TRAVESİAS TRANSCULTURALES” PROGRAMS

The Oceanside Public Library is pleased to present a series of free programs in October for the community called “Cross-Cultural Journeys, Travesías Transculturales.” This series is made possible by a grant from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, with support from the Friends of Oceanside Public Library.

On Saturday, October 6 at 1:00 p.m., the Library will host a concert by Tavo Alcosar and Mariachi 3.0 in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 North Coast Highway. Tavo and Mariachi 3.0 celebrate the diversity of popular border music through an eclectic mix of genres including Mexican folk, Tex-Mex, Latin Rock, and Reggae-Cumbia. Connecting the audience to the multifaceted and vibrant spirit of Mariachi music, this group bridges the modern frontiers between genres, cultures and generations.

Immediately following the concert, the Library is pleased to welcome special guest speaker and author, Reyna Grande at 3:00 p.m. Reyna Grande is an award-winning novelist, and is known for her memoir, The Distance Between Us, which captures the heartbreak of the children who are left behind when their parents cross the border, but is ultimately a story of hope. She has received an American Book Award, the El Premio Aztlán Literary Award, and the International Latino Book Award. Her books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. In addition, the Library’s book clubs will be reading and discussing The Distance Between Us during the month of October. Check the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on book club dates and locations.

The final program in this series is an art workshop with People + Places Project on Sunday, October 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library at 3861-B Mission Avenue. The mission of the People + Places Project is to provide an inclusive space for communities to share stories about who they are and places they live. Each participant in this workshop will make a one-of-a-kind handmade talking doll to keep. Registration is required for this workshop as space is limited to 25 participants. To sign-up, call 760-435-5600 or visit the customer service desk inside the Library.

For more information on Library programs and services, please call (760) 435-5600 during regular business hours, or visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

CALIFORNIA ARTS COUNCIL TO TEACH GRANTS WORKSHOP IN OCEANSIDE

The California Arts Council, in partnership with the Oceanside Public Library and the Oceanside Arts Commission, will present a Grants Workshop in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, at 330 N. Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside, on Wednesday,

October 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Please visit http://tiny.cc/OceansideGrants to register.

Representatives from Oceanside and North County San Diego arts and culture nonprofit organizations are especially encouraged to attend this free, special workshop, to learn about the many grant offerings that might be a good fit for their organizations’ activities. California Arts Council staff will provide an overview of the Arts Council’s grants process, share insights into the state grant process, and guide participants in best practices for composing successful California Arts Council grant applications.

For more information about this workshop, please email arts_commission@ci.oceanside.ca.us or contact Principal Librarian CJ Di Mento at 760-435-5614. For directions or more information about the Oceanside Arts Commission or the Oceanside CA Cultural District, visit the www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org website.