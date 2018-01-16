Oceanside Public Library News

PREPARE YOUR FEDERAL & STATE INCOME TAXES FOR FREE AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with the Computer and Communication Industry Association (CCIA) and Intuit Freedom Foundation is hosting this one-day free taxpayer assistance event on Saturday, February 17 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, located at 330 North Coast Highway.

If you made $33,000 or less, or if you qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in income in 2017, prepare your Federal and State Income Taxes for free through Turbo Tax Freedom Edition with assistance from onsite volunteers and tax experts!

To avoid waiting in line, call 1-866-331-6833 to make a reservation, and mention that you are calling to reserve your spot for the California Free Tax Events.

You qualify to file your Federal and State income tax returns for FREE if ONE of the following applies to you for tax year 2017:

You made $33,000 or less

You qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

Please be sure to bring the following documents with you:

Form of Government Identification

Social Security Card or Individual Taxpayer’s Identification Number (ITIN Card or Letter) for each family member

Proof of income including W2s and 1099 forms

Documentation of deductible expenses

If health insurance was purchased through the market place for any family member Health Insurance Form (1095-A)

Account and routing numbers of checking or savings accounts for direct deposit and a faster refund

Copy of 2016 tax return or IRS transcript, or TurboTax 2016 login and email information

For more information about the event, or to schedule an appointment, call 1-866-331-6833.

ENGLISH AS A SECOND LANGUAGE CLASS AT THE LIBRARY

Oceanside Public Library is hosting an English as a Second Language (ESL) Conversation Class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:35 a.m., January 23 through May 17, in the second-floor Foundation Room at the Civic Center Library at 330 North Coast Highway. English as a Second Language (ESL) classes allow you to achieve your educational goals in your community! New students are enrolled in the class every Tuesday.

This class is a free noncredit class offered in partnership with MiraCosta College. For more information on MiraCosta College classes and programs visit miracosta.edu/continuinged or call(760) 795-8736. Visit the library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information on library events and services.