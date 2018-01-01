Oceanside Public Library News

San “O” Birthplace of California Surf Culture At The Library

Join Milford Wayne Donaldson for a presentation on the history of San Onofre, the birthplace of California surf culture, on Saturday, January 6 at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 N. Coast Highway. San Onofre and the history of surfing provides a look into a not-so-far-distant past, including its influence on Camp Pendleton, and helps present-day citizens understand how what may have seemed like a “craze” was really a firmly planted lifestyle, which would span the globe with its influence.

Donaldson was appointed by former President Barack Obama as Chair of the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation in 2010. He was the California State Historic Preservation Officer from 2004-2012. He received his Bachelor of Architecture from California Polytechnic University, Master of Science in Engineering from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland and his Masters in Public History and Teaching from the University of San Diego. Wayne “Budge” Donaldson grew up in Oceanside and surfed SanOnofre starting in the 1950s.

The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library in partnership with the Oceanside Historical Society, is free to the public. For more information about library programs, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

The City of Oceanside will conduct a second public scoping meeting: January 16th

regarding the Environmental Impact Report for the North River Farms Planned Development. The scoping meeting for the EIR has been scheduled for:

Date: Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. Melba Bishop Recreation Center, 5306 N. River Road, Oceanside Applicant: The NRF Project Owner, LLC

The City of Oceanside released a Notice of Preparation and Public Scoping Meeting for an EIR on November 22, 2017. A scoping meeting was conducted on December 13, 2017 at the Melba Bishop Recreation Center. Due to the recent Lilac Fire, the City is scheduling a second scoping meeting to allow those impacted by the fire an additional opportunity to participate in the scoping process. The response period to the NOP will be extended an additional two weeks from the date of the January 16, 2018 scoping meeting and will conclude on January 30, 2017.

Pursuant to Section 15082(a) of the California Environmental Quality Act (1970), the City of Oceanside will be the lead agency responsible for preparing an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the subject project. The City has concluded that the project could result in potentially significant environmental impacts and therefore an EIR is required. The City requests input regarding the scope and content of the EIR.

The Notice of Preparation is available on the City’s website at https://www.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp

Should you have any questions regarding the project or notice of preparation, please call Rob Dmohowski, Associate Planner, at (760) 435-3563. Please mail or email your written response to Development Services Department, Attn: Rob Dmohowski, Associate Planner, 300 N. Coast Hwy., Oceanside, California 92057. Fax: (760) 435-2958. Email: rdmohowski@ci.oceanside.ca.us

Silent Film Thursdays At Library – Beginning January 18, 2018

SHHHHHH, it’s the Library… Beginning January 18, 2018 and continuing every Third Thursday, the Oceanside Public Library will be screening Silent Classic Films in the Foundation Room at the Civic Center Library, 330 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside. Open to all ages.

On January 18 at 6:00 p.m., laugh along to the slapstick comedy of Charlie Chaplin in a series of short films. The library will screen Charlie Chaplin’s 1915 classic The Tramp, and his 1916 films The Vagabond and The Pawnshop. These shorts are exemplary of Chaplin’s classic slapstick comedy and unlucky-in-love characters, and serve as a great introduction to the Silent Film genre.

On February 15 at 6:00 p.m., celebrate making it through Valentine’s Day with a screening of the 1922 German Expressionist horror film Nosferatu, directed by F. W. Murnau. Intended to be destroyed soon after release, this unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula is the original vampire film. Some copies of the film survived, and the film went on to be regarded as a masterpiece of early cinema. The Library will be continuing this Silent Film Thursday at the Library on the third Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. through June. Stay tuned for more titles and themes!

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.