Oceanside Public Library News

COLLEGE APPLICATION ESSAY WORKSHOP FOR STUDENTS AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library is hosting a College Application Essay Workshop at the Civic Center Library (330 N. Coast Hwy) on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. This workshop is geared towards students who are preparing for college who want to learn how to write a stellar college application essay. Led by author and writing coach, Rachel Sweigart, participants will learn how to choose their essay topics, learn how to structure their essays, avoid common mistakes, and how to make their essay stand out in the crowd!

Registration is required for this workshop. Please stop by the library or call (760) 435-5600 to sign up. This event is entirely free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information, please visitwww.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

HOLIDAY BOOK TALK: A GIFT GUIDE AT THE LIBRARY

Stumped on holiday gift giving ideas? Join the Oceanside Public Library for Holiday Book Talk: A Gift Guide, on Saturday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms at 330 North Coast Highway. Local representatives from Barnes & Noble and San Diego’s new independent bookstore, The Book Catapult, will offer professional recommendations for the best books to give everyone on your list. An Oceanside Librarian will also share suggestions for browsing the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Bookstore for holiday gifts. Books will be available for sale and to order at the event. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.