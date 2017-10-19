Oceanside Public Library News

Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Rummage Sale

Run, don’t walk, to the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library Rummage Sale on October 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The sale will be located on the back patio at 602 Civic Center Drive. The prices will be FAIR and FIRM and all proceeds help support Oceanside Public Library programs. For more information email 1ndrwmn@sbcglobal.net or call 760-435-5560.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and an all-volunteer organization. All proceeds from fundraising events and membership support Oceanside Public Library programs and resources. To learn more about the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library or Library programs and services, please visit oplfriends.org or oceansidepubliclibrary.org. The Friends can also be found on social media at Facebook.com/OPLfriends. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (760) 435-5560 or emailfriendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.

Pumpkin Patch Storytimes at the Oceanside Public Library

Oceanside Public Library invites families to its annual Pumpkin Patch Storytimes. There will be Pumpkin Patch Storytimes held on Friday, October 27, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. (English) and 11:30 a.m. (Spanish), at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Avenue, and on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at 10:30 a.m., at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway. These special festive storytimes will include non-scary Halloween stories, silly songs, and a costume parade. All Pumpkin Patch Storytimes are free and are geared for children seven years old and younger. Children are welcome to come dressed in costume. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about the Library visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org, and, for more information about the Pumpkin Patch Storytime events, please call the Civic Center Library at (760) 435-5600.

Camp Pendleton celebrates 75th Anniversary at Oceanside Library

Join the Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Historical Society in welcoming Dick Rothwell, President of the Camp Pendleton Historical Society, as he shares about the 75-year history of the base, focusing on Las Flores Rancho and the Magees on Saturday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway. Guests will receive a free copy of the commemorative magazine published by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Camp Pendleton’s 75th anniversary. It is full of great articles and historic facts and photos. The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, is free to the public. For more information about library programs, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Louis Magee, Las Flores

(photo courtesy of Oceanside Historical Society)