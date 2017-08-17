Oceanside Public Library News

Wine, Chocolate, & A good Book Fundraiser To Benefit Library

Join the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library on August 26, 2017, for Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book. This fundraiser promises to be the talked about event of the summer and includes ocean views, live entertainment, a guest author, and silent auction for three vacation packages. Proceeds support upcoming Oceanside Public Library programs. Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book takes place Saturday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The location of the event is noted on the tickets, which are available for $35 online at Eventbrite http://wcgb2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, please email 1ndrwmm@sbcglobal.net.

Django Shredders to preform concert of Gypsy Jazz at concert.

The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are proud to welcome the Django Shredders in concert. This free performance will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway. Performance time will be 1:00 p.m. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.

Guitarists Alex Ciavarelli and Rudy Marquez met as undergraduates in the Jazz Studies program at San Diego State University. Combining traditional gypsy jazz with elements of modern jazz, they play with a youthful energy while harmonically keeping one foot in the past and one in the present. With influences such as Bireli Lagrene, Andreas Oberg, Stochelo Rosenberg, and of course Django Reinhardt, this contemporary take on Gypsy Jazz is sure to impress.

Doors for the concert open at 12:30 p.m. and it is open seating. Other upcoming events at the Library include a One Book, One San Diego program on September 23, 2017, celebrating Armenian heritage, and a concert by Jarabe Mexicano on October 7, 2017. For more information on Library programs and services, please call (760) 435-5600 during regular business hours, or visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

This free concert is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Wine, Chocolate, & A good Book Fundraiser To Benefit Library

Join the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library on August 26, 2017, for Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book. This fundraiser promises to be the talked about event of the summer and includes ocean views, live entertainment, a guest author, and silent auction for three vacation packages. Proceeds support upcoming Oceanside Public Library programs. Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book takes place Saturday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The location of the event is noted on the tickets, which are available for $35 online at Eventbrite http://wcgb2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, please email 1ndrwmm@sbcglobal.net.