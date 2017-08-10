Oceanside Public Library News

The Oceanside Public Library is pleased to announce new, expanded hours beginning September 5, 2017. The new hours will be:

Civic Center Library – 330 North Coast Highway

Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. • Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. • Sunday Closed

Mission Branch Library – 3861-B Mission Avenue,

Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. • Friday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. • Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Each month the library serves thousands of our local families with the many programs and activities available. However, with the expanded hours, we aim to reach out even further in the community” said Oceanside Public Library Board of Trustees President Max Disposti. “The Library offers a variety of resources that are available to all from a story time to a book club and/or a parenting class and so much more.The additional hours will provide the community more opportunities to visit the Library, and greater access to Library services.”

For more information on Oceanside Public Library programs and services, please call 760-435-5600 or visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

Wine. Chocolate and A Good Book Fundraiser to Benefit Library

Join the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library on August 26, 2017, for Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book. This fundraiser promises to be the talked about event of the summer and includes ocean views, live entertainment, a guest author, and silent auction for three vacation packages. Proceeds support upcoming Oceanside Public Library programs. Wine, Chocolate and a Good Book takes place Saturday, August 26, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The location of the event is noted on the tickets, which are available for $35 online at Eventbrite http://wcgb2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, please email 1ndrwmm@sbcglobal.net.