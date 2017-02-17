Oceanside Public Library News

Opens Veterans’ Resource Center

The Oceanside Public Library is now offering military veterans a new one-stop shop to help them find information about services and resources available to them. The Library has received a grant from the California State Library, in partnership with the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), to set-up a Veterans’ Resource Center on the second floor of the Civic Center Library. The Center offers books and pamphlets on topics of specific interest to veterans and their families, such as state and federal benefits for veterans, health care, education and employment. Trained volunteers will be available for walk-in appointments to answer questions and help fill out the My CalVet registration on Wednesdays from 12-4pm, or veterans can make an appointment by calling 760-435-5571.

GRACE author NATASHIA DEóN to visit Oceanside Library

Oceanside Public Library is proud to present a free program featuring critically acclaimed

author Natashia Deón, who will discuss Grace, her distinctive, immersive, and hauntingly beautiful debut novel. Deón will speak on Saturday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m., in the Community Rooms at the Civic Center Library at 330 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside. Deón’s book will be available for sale and the event will include a signing by the author. Immediately following, the North County African American Women’s Association will host a reception for the author in celebration of Black History Month.

Grace, named a Kirkus Review Best Book of 2016 and an Entropy Magazine Best Book of 2016, is a sweeping, intergenerational saga featuring a group of outcast women during one of the most compelling eras in American history, the years before and during the Civil War. It is a universal story of freedom, love, and motherhood, told in a dazzling and original voice set against a rich and transporting historical backdrop. The Oceanside Public Library looks forward to hosting Deón and celebrating her remarkable novel, which has been incredibly popular with Oceanside readers.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. To register for this free program, please visit oceansidelibrary.eventbrite.com. For more information, please call 760-435-5600.

Historic Star Theatre – 402 North Coast Highway – Downtown Oceanside

Presents Barefoot In the Park February 10 through the 19th. Call for tickets & information.