Oceanside Public Library News

LEGO Building Program at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library presents Hey Hey Entertainment with their thousands of LEGO bricks on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N Coast Highway. This STEM program is super fun! There will be over 10,000 LEGO & Duplo blocks so kids of all ages can build whatever is on their creative minds. In addition, there will be large play mats, customized racing ramps, and impromptu challenges to take the play beyond just building. This event is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

SATURDAY MORNING MEETUP MIXER IN OCEANSIDE

Join us in welcoming local meetup groups for the first ever Morning Meetup Mixer on Saturday, August 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, located at 330 North Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside. Meetup.com is an online social networking site that encourages in-person interactions with members of the community with similar interests. As part of Oceanside Public Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program, Cultivating Community, representatives from local meetup groups have been invited to this Morning Mixer. We will have people sharing information about local hiking groups, language groups, book clubs, gaming groups and more!

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about Oceanside Public Library programs and services, please visit our website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org, or call (760) 435-5600.

FREE POTTERY PAINTING FOR TEENS

Indigo Cook Crafts will be bringing their handmade quality art pieces to the Oceanside Public Library and hosting two painting parties for teens. Pottery pieces will be provided for each student as well as everything else you need to fully paint and enjoy your art piece. No experience is required; you just bring the creativity!

The first painting event will be held on Wednesday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Hwy. There will be another painting event at 3:30 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave. Each class will last two hours.

Space is limited due to availability of pottery pieces, so registration is required. Please visit the library or call 760-435-5600 to sign up. These events are for students going into Grades 6-12.

Painting events are free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Oceanside Public Library’s kids and teen Summer Reading theme is “Reading Takes You Everywhere” and there are many opportunities to learn and experience new things at the Library this summer! For more information about the Library or Summer Reading, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call 760-435-5600.