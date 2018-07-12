Oceanside Public Library News

Lizard Wizard at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library presents the Lizard Wizard of San Diego on Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave. Stop by for a fun and educational experience during which children of all ages will be able to learn about and interact with different amphibians and reptiles. The Lizard Wizard’s goal is to share these often misunderstood animals with the hope of creating a new found desire for all to know, care, and protect them. This event is free and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Living Coast Discovery Center at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library presents the Living Coast Discovery Center on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N Coast Highway. Enjoy a special guest storytime and explore tide pools with Living Coast Discovery Center. Children will discover some of the crazy ways animals stay safe, and in an interactive learning experience, put on claws, suction cups or feet, and walk, swim or crawl to discover what amazing adaptations help animals survive. Full of movement, animal encounters and a discovery table, families will be sure to “dive” into the world of tidepools. This event is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.