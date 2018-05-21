Oceanside Public Library News

Oceanside, CA —FILIPINO CULTURAL CELEBRATION IN OCEANSIDE JUNE 9… The Filipino-American Cultural Organization (FACO) and the Oceanside Public Library will be hosting the 17th Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration on Saturday, June 9, 2018. The event will take place at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Library, located at 330 N. Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside from 12:00 noon to 6:30 p.m. Event admission is free and open to the public.

The theme for this year’s event is “Celebrate Culture, Inspire Harmony,”

and will offer attendees a day full of Philippine folk dancing and music, colorful costumes, special performances from local Filipino-American talents, and delicious Filipino and international cuisine. Special guest performers will include R&B/pop singer Leo Villamil and rock star performer Malou Zagala Toler. Other event highlights will include the coronations of the 2018 Little Miss Fil-Am and Miss Pre-teen Fil-Am. Guests will be delighted by performances by the FACO Cultural Dance Group which will include Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao dances. Scholarships will be awarded to deserving Filipino-American high school seniors in North San Diego County and in the Philippines.

The event offers crafts and activities for children in the courtyard of the Civic Center Library Community Rooms until 5:00 p.m. Inside the Library some fun Philippine collectibles will be on display, and short videos about Filipino cooking and tourism will be showing continuously. There will be a variety of vendors offering their products and services in the Plaza area.

Now in existence for 40 years, FACO is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, whose platform includes: youth education; disaster relief; preservation and promotion of cultural heritage; providing scholarships to Filipinos in the USA and the Philippines; participation in building projects to serve education and community needs in the Philippines; donations to the the Oceanside Public Library; providing free Tagalog classes and cultural dance lessons to its members; and operating its own choir group. The mission of the Oceanside Public Library, serving the community since 1904, is “To Engage, Inform, Connect and Inspire.”

For more information about the event, please visit www.filamcultural.com or call Rein Hanson at (760) 687-6968 or Dorothy Mahimer at (650) 580-7632. For Library information visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

EARN AN ACCREDITED HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA AT OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY …Oceanside, CA –Oceanside Public Library is offering qualified community members the opportunity to earn an accredited high school diploma, and credentialed career certificate, through Career Online High School, a program brought to public libraries by Gale, a Cengage company. Part of the world’s first accredited, private online school district, Career Online High School is specifically designed to reengage adults, bringing them back into the education system and preparing them for entry into post-secondary education or vocational training, to advance in the workforce. Currently, one in seven adults in Oceanside lacks a high school degree or equivalent.

“Earning a high school diploma is a life-changing achievement,” says Library Director Sherri Cosby. “By offering Career Online High School, we’re empowering residents to seek new opportunities and transform their lives.”

“We’re delighted to partner with Oceanside Public Library to offer Career Online High School and give residents access to education and the potential to change their lives,” says Paul Gazzolo, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Gale.

Oceanside Public Library, in partnership with the California State Library and Oceanside Public Library Foundation, will award scholarships for Career Online High School to qualified learners looking to earn a high school diploma and advance their careers. Once enrolled, Career Online High School pairs each student with an Academic Coach, who assists with developing an individual career plan, offers ongoing guidance and encouragement, evaluates performance, and connects the learner with the resources needed to demonstrate mastery of the course material. Classes are supported by board-certified instructors, and students have 24/7 access to the online learning platform. Coursework begins in one of eight high-growth, high-demand career fields (extending across a wide spectrum from child care and education to transportation), before progressing to the core academic subjects. Students are able to graduate in as few as six months, by transferring in previously earned high school credits, but are given up to 18 months to complete the program.

Residents can learn more about Career Online High School in person at any library location or by visiting the Library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org and clicking on Career Online High School under Adults.

Please contact cohs@ci.oceanside.ca.us with questions or for more information.