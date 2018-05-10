Oceanside Public Library News

Big Book and Media Sale– May 12th in Oceanside

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Books and Media (BAM!) Sale fundraiser on Saturday, May 12, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., behind the Civic Center Library at 602 Civic Center Drive in Oceanside.

A tremendous selection of books will be available at the sale. Categories include literature, fiction, non-fiction, foreign language, biographies, history, law, paperbacks, children’s, textbooks and much, much more!

Members of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library can shop early from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the best selection. Membership applications will be available on site. The sale opens for the general public at 10:00 a.m.

A ROYAL AFTERNOON TEA ON MAY 20th

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, with support from Oceanside Public Library Foundation and local business and community groups, will host an enchanting Royal Afternoon Tea on the Civic Center Plaza on Sunday, May 20, at 1:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy a scrumptious menu and teas, hat and table decorating contests, and silent auction and opportunity prize drawings. The event will also include special features in honor of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which is scheduled to take place the previous day.

The cost is $40 per person and tickets can be purchased individually, or take advantage of a group discount by purchasing a whole table (8 guests) for $280. Ticket purchases can be made with check or cash at the Civic Center Library Administration Offices, or with a credit card at 2018Royaltea.eventbrite.com.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all-volunteer organization. All proceeds from the Tea, as well as all other fundraising efforts made by the Friends, support Oceanside Public Library programs and resources.

APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED FOR A FREE DIGITAL STORYTELLING WORKSHOP

The Oceanside Public Library will host a free, two-day Digital Storytelling Workshop sponsored by the California State Library and led by Berkeley-based StoryCenter. The workshop will take place on Friday and Saturday, May 25 and 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, at 330 North Coast Highway in downtown Oceanside. This workshop is limited to 15 participants, and spots will fill quickly. Apply online at www.storycenter.org/oceanside by Tuesday, May 15, 2018, for consideration.

As part of our effort to cultivate community in Oceanside, the Oceanside Public Library invites you to share your family or personal experiences. Selected Oceanside residents will have the opportunity to create a 2 to 4-minute video using personal and family images, videos and archival material. Learn how to tell a great story, write and record a narration script, and learn the basics of video editing. The video you create will be publicly screened in July 2018, and will become part of a statewide archive of stories about life in California!

We are seeking stories that reflect the full spectrum of life in Oceanside. Long-time residents and their families, newcomers, artists, community activists, social service and non-profit professionals, and veterans and civic leaders – we want to hear from you. Everyone has a story, let’s hear yours!

This FREE workshop is sponsored in part by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org, or call (760) 435-5600.

OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY LAUNCHES BRAINFUSE HELPNOW SERVICE

Oceanside Public Library is excited to announce the launch of Brainfuse HelpNow – on demand, anytime, anywhere eLearning for all ages and levels. Brainfuse HelpNow offers personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies) including SAT preparation. Brainfuse is made available to all library patrons from the library’s website (www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org) and can be accessed with the public computers at the library or from any computer with internet connection.

HelpNow provides differentiated learning solutions for students of diverse needs and background. Students communicate with live, online tutors using an interactive, virtual whiteboard to chat, write, draw, copy/paste text or images and graph homework problems. HelpNow also offers skills building and test preparation where after taking a quiz, the user can then connect directly to a live tutor to review the topics and questions covered in the quiz. Both the student and the tutor can view the quiz questions and the corresponding student answers for an intensive test prep which may include loading lessons onto the whiteboard. All tutoring sessions are saved and can be replayed, as well as shared with friends and teachers. Live tutors are available every day from 1:00-10:00 PM.

The Writing Lab and the 24/7 Center options give users the freedom to receive assistance at any time of the day without connecting with a live tutor. Users can submit papers through the Writing Lab for detailed feedback. All reviews and comments from tutors are found and stored in the Message Center on the student homepage. For students who prefer to work independently and form their own online study group, HelpNow offers a set of collaborative tools – Meet and Brainwave. Meet allows students to schedule their own online sessions using the Brainfuse Meet whiteboard which is specifically designed for a group setting. Brainwave is a recordable whiteboard where students can draw, write and chat and send it to others for feedback.

To learn more about the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library or Library programs and services, please visit oplfriends.org or oceansidepubliclibrary.org. For further information, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (760) 435-5560 or email friendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.

