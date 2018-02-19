Oceanside Public Library News

Oceanside Public Library Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday

The Oceanside Public Library invites families and children of all ages to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861-B Mission Avenue. As part of National Education Association’s Read Across America initiative, the library will offer a Dr. Seuss storytime, with favorites such as Cat in the Hat, and provide Seuss themed kids’ crafts, games, and birthday treats. Dr. Seuss’s birthday offers the chance for both young and old to share in the joy of reading and participate in a nationwide event involving more than 45 million readers. This program is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Heritage Park Wedding Venue Open House MARCH 4

Seeking the perfect wedding venue? The City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation is excited to bring you the opportunity to come tour the beautiful and historic Heritage Park Venue on Sunday, March 4 from 12:00-3:00 p.m. Included in the afternoon is the opportunity to meet photographers, videographer, photo booth, DJ, Food Truck Vendor and more. This is a free event open to all who are looking for a picture perfect wedding venue at an incredible low cost. For more information, please call CJ at (760) 435-5039.

