Oceanside Public Library May Events

PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN VETERAN AT FIRST FRIDAY ARTWALK

Join Oceanside Public Library for an unveiling of the exhibit “Portrait of a Woman Veteran” on Friday, May 3 at 6:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, at 330 North Coast Highway, during ArtWalk. For this project, female veterans were paired with local artists to meet and have a conversation about their military experience what it means to be a veteran. The artists then created portraits inspired by the conversation to honor the veteran. At the reception, the artists and the women veterans who inspired their work will present their collaboration to the public.

This project is sponsored by the California Center for the Book’s grant program called “Californians: Community Conversations about Veterans.” The focus of the Library’s project is on women veterans as they are the fastest growing sub-population of military and veteran communities. Vet Connect, a veteran’s resource center located in the library, is a partner on this project. The project was also made possible with funding from the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about Library services and programs visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Heritage Park Day MAY 4

Join us for the annual Heritage Park Day event at 220 Peyri Road, Oceanside on Saturday, May 4 from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Enjoy live music, dance performances, an antique car show, historic building tours, food booths and vendors, plus chances to win in a raffle! Admission to the event is $5 for adults and $1 for children. This fundraiser assists the Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation, so they can continue to support future events in the community such as summer concerts, movies in the parks and more. For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com or call (760) 435-5041.

MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCE FAIR AT OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the Oceanside Public Library will host a Mental Health Resource Fair, with the purpose of raising awareness of local mental health organizations and destigmatizing mental illness. This event will be held in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms and outside courtyard on Thursday, May 9, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Civic Center Library Community Rooms are located at 330 North Coast Highway, adjacent to the Library.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, approximately one in five Americans experiences a mental illness in a given year. A community art project, #MentalIllnessFeelsLike , has been launched digitally, and will be unveiled during the Resource Fair on May 9.

Please visitoceansidepubliclibrary.org for more information, and to participate in the community art project.

To make Oceanside residents more aware of free or low-cost mental health resources available to them, over 20 local organizations will be present at the Mental Health Resource Fair. Free mental health classes and training will also be available, and will include Mental Health Screening; Suicide Prevention Training (with Community Health Improvement Partners); Gentle Yoga (with Enchanted Elephant); and Coffee with a Cop, with members from the Oceanside Police Department’s Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) and Homeless Outreach Team (HOT). Registration is required for classes and trainings. Please visit oceansidepubliclibrary.eventbrite.com to register. For more information on Oceanside Public Library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

This project is supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered by the California State Librarian.