Oceanside Public Library June Events

FREE ART CLASSES FOR TEENS

The Oceanside Public Library is sponsoring a series of art classes for teens this summer at Studio ACE, next to the Mission Branch Library. Each class will explore a different art concept and artist, and all supplies will be provided. These classes are free of charge and open to students entering grades 6-12. Space is limited, so please reserve a spot by calling the Library at 760-435-5600 or stopping by any Library location.

Class Topic: Street Art Date: June 14, 2019 – Time: 3:30 p.m.

This mixed media class will explore the neo-expressionistic style and work of Jean-Michel Basquiat, an influential American artist. Collage and oil pastels will be involved in creating works inspired by this artist.

Class Topic: Floral and Landscapes – Date: June 28, 2019 – Time: 3:30 p.m.

This acrylic painting class will explore the modern floral pieces and landscapes created by Georgia O’Keefe, an American artist recognized as the “Mother of American Modernism.”

Class Topic: Watercolor – Date: July 12, 2019 – Time: 3:30 p.m.

This mixed media class will focus on the layered brushstroke techniques exhibited in the contemporary works of Hung Liu. Watercolor and acrylic painting will be involved in this process.

All classes will be instructed by Artist Instructor Yamilette Carrión. Classes will be held at Studio ACE, located at 3861 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, next to the Mission Branch of the Oceanside Public Library. Studio ACE is a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching lives through Arts, Community and Education. For more information about Studio ACE, visit www.studioace.org.

These art classes, and many others, are made possible by the support of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. Oceanside Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “It’s Showtime at Your Library” and there are many opportunities to learn and experience new things at the Library this summer! For more information about the Library or Summer Reading, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call 760-435-5600.

FREE ZUMBA CLASSES FOR TEENS

Teens, get ready to Zumba this summer at the Oceanside Public Library! Zumba is a Latin-inspired fitness program that combines fast and slow movements for an interval-style, high energy dance party! Classes will be led by certified Zumba instructor Diane Bultemeier every Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. beginning June 19 and ending August 7. Classes will last roughly 45 minutes and take place in the Community Room at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway. The Mission Branch Library, at 3861-B Mission Ave, will host one Zumba class on August 9 at 3:30 p.m. No previous Zumba experience necessary to participate. Beginners welcome! Participants should wear comfortable workout clothes and bring water and a “gym” towel.

These Zumba classes are for students going into Grades 6-12, are free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Oceanside Public Library’s Summer Reading theme is “It’s Showtime at Your Library” and there are many opportunities to learn and experience new things at the Library this summer! For more information about the Library or Summer Reading, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call 760-435-5600.

Arty Loon Magic Show at the Oceanside Public Library

Come join the fun at the Oceanside Public Library for the Arty Loon Magic Show at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway, on Tuesday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. Arty has combined the best of the best in family entertainment! With comedy magic, amazing illusions, spectacular juggling, fantastic balloon sculptures, hilarious puppetry, and tons of audience participation, Arty has created the ultimate show for families with children of all ages. Sign up for Summer Reading at the Children’s desk, before or after attending the event, to earn prizes for reading. These programs are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information on the Library’s Summer Reading Program, please visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call the Oceanside Public Library at (760) 435-5600.