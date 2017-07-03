Oceanside Public Library July Programs

Wild Animal Show at the Oceanside Public Library JULY 15

Pacific Animal Productions will bring wild animals to the Oceanside Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway, on Saturday, July 15 at 11:00 a.m. This interactive show will highlight animal ecosystems and the building blocks of nature. Instructors, with the help of live animals, will help the audience explore how animals hunt, forage, grow their families, and make homes, and the effect it has on everything around them. This program is free and for all ages. It is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and will be held in the Civic Center Library’s Community Room. For more information about this program please call 760-435-5600. Visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for additional information about Summer Reading or the Library.

Mad Science at Oceanside Public Library JULY 29

Celebrate Summer Reading in style with Mad Science on Friday, July 29, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861-B Mission Avenue. Learn to “Design Solutions from Pollutions” and help us build a better world. Did you know that a brick made from industrial pollution can be used to build homes, offices, schools, and more? Or that there are artists who are helping to clean up the oceans by making art exhibits from trash they collect from the sea? Discover how we can all do something to make our world a healthier place for everyone! This program is for children of all ages, free, and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about this program please call 760-435-5600. Visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org for information about Summer Reading or the Library.