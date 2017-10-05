OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTS A HALLOWEEN MAGIC SHOW

Join us at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway, for an exciting family friendly and not very spooky Halloween Magic show on Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 a.m. in the Community Rooms. You will be amazed by magic tricks that defy gravity, appear humanly impossible, and even make you laugh. The Halloween Magic show is free and open to children of all ages. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information please visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call the Civic Center Library at (760) 435-5600.