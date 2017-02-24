Oceanside Public Library Events

Library To Showcase Painter, Photographer At Four Seasons Art Walk

Please join the Oceanside Public Library on March 3 and 4 to celebrate Four Seasons Art Walk at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway. The Library will feature painter Bonnie Tucker and photographer Don Bartletti. On Friday night, March 3, artist Bonnie Tucker will be at the Civic Center Library from 6:00-8:00 p.m. On Saturday, March 4, at 3:00 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Foundation Room, Don Bartletti will discuss his compelling documentary photography project, “Between Two Worlds: The United States/Mexico Border”.

Bonnie Tucker is a painter who has been totally deaf since infancy. She works with different mediums and focuses on bold and bright visual and tactile elements. To create her pieces, she first marbles and hand paints paper to get a multi-dimensional texture; she then tears the paper into pieces and affixes the pieces to canvas or wood, finally, she paints on top of the paper. The final product is a celebration of color and layered effects, adding depth and dimension to the work. Her work is on view at the Civic Center Library, from January 23 through March 3, 2017.

Don Bartletti is a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer, a North County local, and a graduate of Palomar College. He recently retired after working for 32 years as a photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times, where he photographed wars and documented social issues. But the soul of his career has focused on our southern border and the immigration narrative. His photo essay, “Between Two Worlds,” will be on view at the Civic Center Library from March 4 – April 22, 2017. This work focuses on the North County of San Diego as part of the larger immigration story relating to the US/Mexico Border. This exhibit and discussion are a supplement to the Californians: community conversations about immigration grant programming happening at Oceanside Public Library through May 2017.

Oceanside Four Seasons Art Walk is a quarterly event that takes place in the Oceanside Downtown Arts District, and celebrates local artists, musicians and community spaces. Visit www.oceansideartwalk.org for more information. Californians: community conversations about immigration is a California Center for the Book community-building program designed to spark community discourse and foster tolerance, meaningful conversation and understanding around immigration. These FREE programs are made possible through generous support from the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about the library, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Big Book And Media Sale March 4 In Oceanside

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library will hold a Books and Media (BAM!) Sale fundraiser on Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., behind the Civic Center Library at 602 Civic Center Drive in Oceanside. This is rescheduled from the February 18 BAM! Sale, which was cancelled due to inclement weather.

A tremendous selection of books will be available at the sale. Categories include literature, fiction, non-fiction, foreign language, biographies, history, law, paperbacks, children’s, textbooks and much, much more!

Members of the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library can shop early from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for the best selection. Membership applications will be available on site. The sale opens for the general public at 10:00 a.m.

Through their fundraising efforts, the Friends of the Oceanside Library generously support many Library programs and services, as well as purchase much needed books and materials for the Library. For more information on the book sale or the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, please call 760-435-5560, or visit www.oplfriends.org.

Oceanside Public Library Celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday

The Oceanside Public Library invites families and children of all ages to celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mission Branch Library Community Room, 3861-B Mission Avenue. As part of National Education Association’s Read Across America initiative, the library will offer a Dr. Seuss storytime, with favorites such as Cat in the Hat, and provide Seuss themed kids’ crafts, games, and birthday treats. Dr. Seuss’s birthday offers the chance for both young and old to share in the joy of reading and participate in a nationwide event involving more than 45 million readers. Additionally, kids ages 0 – 12, are invited to sign up at any Oceanside Public Library location to participate in the month-long Seuss themed reading program beginning March 1, 2017. Kids will earn a free book and Dr. Seuss bag by completing fun, literacy based activities. These programs are free and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information please call the Oceanside Public Library at (760) 435-5600 or visit the website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.

Celebrate Camp Pendleton’S 75th Anniversary at Oceanside Library

(photo: Main Gate Camp Pendleton circa 1940s)

Join the Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Historical Society in welcoming Dick Rothwell, President of the Camp Pendleton Historical Society, as he shares the 75-year history of the base, and its early beginning as Rancho Santa Margarita; on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m., in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway. Guests will receive a free copy of the commemorative magazine published by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce to celebrate Camp Pendleton’s 75th anniversary. It is full of great articles and historic facts and photos. The program, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, is free to the public. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.