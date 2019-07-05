Oceanside Public Library Events

African Drum and Dance at Oceanside Public Library July 23

The Oceanside Public Library presents African Drum and Dance with CHAZZ and Teresa on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway. Enjoy this colorful and exhilarating journey into the world of African rhythms, songs, and stories. Children and family audiences can participate in this lively presentation as either part of the drum circle with CHAZZ, African drumming extraordinaire, or as part of dance troop with gifted choreographer Teresa. This fun, interactive event is free, for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at http://www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

LEGO BRICK BUILDING WITH HEY HEY ENTERTAINMENT

AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Have you ever wanted to play with thousands of LEGO bricks? Now you can! The Oceanside Public Library invites children of all ages and their families to the STEM focused LEGO Brick Building program with Hey Hey Entertainment on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mission Branch Library, located at 3861-B Mission Avenue. Children will be thrilled to build and create with the nearly 10,000 LEGO and Duplo bricks that Hey Hey Entertainments brings to their programs. The program will be broken up into a few segments including free-play and learning how to build towers, cars, and arches. Hey Hey Entertainment also brings its own customized racing ramp for children to race their creations! This fun LEGO program is just one of many free and entertaining programs taking place at the Oceanside Public Library as part of the Summer Reading Program. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information about the Summer Reading Program, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

FRANKLIN HAYNES MARIONETTES PRESENTS:

LAS MARIONETAS EN DESFILE AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY



The Oceanside Public Library invites children of all ages and their families to the Franklin Haynes Marionettes bilingual show, Las Marionetas en Desfile, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, located at 330 North Coast Highway. Las Marionetas en Desfile (Marionettes on Parade), is a marionette show that introduces children to some of the traditions of Latin America as well as commonly used Spanish words. The Franklin Haynes Marionette show is just one of many free and entertaining programs taking place at the Oceanside Public Library as part of the Summer Reading Program. This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information about the Summer Reading Program, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.