Oceanside Public Library Events

Summer Reading Kicks off At Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to participate in Summer Reading. All ages earn prizes for reading, and are invited to attend many entertaining and educational events June 3 to August 10, 2019. The Summer Reading theme is, “It’s Showtime At Your Library.”

Children ages 0-12 earn prizes for reading, or being read to, 20-30 minutes a day, and completing engaging and educational activities. Children and families are invited to participate in free events, such as science, building, magic, puppet and animal shows at the Library throughout the summer. Summer Reading helps children maintain or improve their reading levels and fosters a lifelong love of learning and reading. Two special events will begin the Summer Reading celebration:

Annie Bananie will host an engaging Balloon Show for kids and families on Monday, June 17 at 6:00 p.m., at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway.

Pacific Animal Productions will present an interactive Wild Animal Show on Thursday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m., at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Avenue.

Teens, in grades 6th-12th, can participate in Summer Reading as well. Teen participants earn a prize drawing ticket for a chance to win grand prizes for every book read this summer and every Library event attended, such as Zumba Wednesdays at 3 PM, at the Civic Center Library, starting June 19. Teens can also participate in free art classes at Studio ACE, next to the Mission Branch Library, at 3:30 PM, select Fridays, starting June 14. Participants must register in advance for Studio ACE art classes at the Library or by phone.

Adults can participate in Summer Reading too! For signing up, and for every 3 books read and logged online, through the Library’s Summer Reading site, adults will receive prizes. Summer Reading special events for adults will include “Get Ready for Showtime: Improv at Your Library!” led by Drama Coach M. Eliane Weidauer, on Thursday, June 13, at 6 PM, at the Civic Center Library. This free workshop will explore the basics of improv, include creative theatre games, tips and tricks, and participants will have the chance to try their hand at creating and performing their own improv.

Summer Reading and its events are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. Visit any Library location or the Library web site to discover other popular and free events that all ages can take part in this summer.

Sign up for Summer Reading online through the Library’s website or at any Library location starting Monday, June 3, 2019. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Library To Host Write On Oceanside Literary Festival

The Oceanside Public Library invites the public to Write On, Oceanside! Literary Festival on Saturday, June 22, 1:00-5:00 p.m., in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms and Courtyard at 330 North Coast Highway. This year’s event will feature a panel presentation titled “Publish or Perish: tips for unpublished authors” at 1:00 p.m.; a local writers’ showcase where authors from a variety of genres will be on hand to discuss, sell and sign their works at 2:00 p.m.; and an open mic that will begin with readings from the winners of the Write on Oceanside contest at 3:00 p.m.

North County authors interested in participating in the local writers’ showcase should contact Hilary Holley at hholley@oceansideca.org for more information on how to apply before June 1. This free event is made possible by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For more information about library programs and services, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.