Oceanside Public Library Events

PERFORMANCE BY NOTEWORTHY PUPPETS AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

Oceanside, CA –The Oceanside Public Library presents Kid Zorro with Noteworthy Puppets on Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Civic Center Library, located at 330 North Coast Highway. This bilingual musical puppet show takes you to Spanish California and explores the origin of the popular masked outlaw against the backdrop of Dia de los Muertos. Zorro must embrace his family’s destiny. Will young Diego have the courage to continue his Abuelo’s mission to combat social injustice? Come find out at this family-friendly event!

This free program is for kids of all ages, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. For related information, please visit the Library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

LIBRARY, LADDERS, FOOD & FUN –Spaghetti Dinner at Firehouse #7

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and the Oceanside Fire Department will host an exciting evening at Firehouse #7, 3350 Mission Avenue, on October 26 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Guests will enjoy visiting the firehouse, a salad and spaghetti dinner served by firemen, and an entertaining hypnotist show. There will also be a live auction and opportunity drawings. Prizes include a one week stay in Hawaii and private in-home wine sampling experiences.

The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children ages 5 through 15. Children under 5 are free. Tickets can be purchased with check or cash at the Civic Center Library Administration Offices, 330 North Coast Highway, or with a credit card at library-ladders.eventbrite.com. For questions or more information please call (760) 435-5600.

The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit and all-volunteer organization. All proceeds from this event, as well as all other fundraising efforts made by the Friends, support Oceanside Public Library programs and resources.

To learn more about the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library or Library programs and services, please visit www.oplfriends.org or www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org. The Friends can also be visited on social media at Facebook.com/OPLfriends. For further information, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please call (760) 435-5560 or email friendsofoceansidepubliclibrary@hotmail.com.

MISSION BRANCH LIBRARY TO HOST WRITERS’ OPEN MIC

Local writers are encouraged to participate in a Writers’ Open Mic program at the Oceanside Public Library on Saturday, November 3, 1:00-3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Mission Branch Library in the Community Room, 3861-B Mission Ave, and light refreshments will be served. This event is open to the public and all writers are welcome, regardless of genre or experience. Sign-ups are required at the start of the event and participants will be allotted 5-minute slots to present their material. A moderator will be present to oversee order of participation and track time limits.

This event is in partnership with the Oceanside Public Library Writers’ Groups, which are held at both the Civic Center and Mission Branch locations. All Writers’ Groups are free and open to the public. Participation in the Writers’ Open Mic is not contingent on participation in the Writers’ Groups, and more information about the Writers’ Groups will be available at the event for those interested in joining.

This free program is sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and is open to the public. For more information on library programs and services, please visit the library’s oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.