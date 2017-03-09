Oceanside Public Library Events

Film Screening and Discussion Series at Oceanside Public Library

Please join the Oceanside Public Library for a Film Screening and Discussion Series. Part of the PBS POV, acclaimed point of view documentary films, this series has been curated to prompt discussion about current events, including civil rights, environmental awareness and the effects of War. All films will be screened at the Civic Center branch of the Oceanside Public Library at 5:00 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month starting March 21, 2017.

On Tuesday, March 21 at 5:00 p.m. we will be screening American Revolutionary: The Evolution of Grace Lee Boggs. This film tells the life story of Boggs, a Chinese American philosopher, writer and activist. Born in Detroit in 1915 and rooted in 75 years of civil rights, labor and the Black Power movements, Boggs continually challenges a new generation to throw off old assumptions, think creatively and redefine revolution for our times.

On Tuesday, April 18 at 5:00 p.m. we will be screening Libby, Montana, a documentary about the City of Libby, where 70 years of strip-mining has exposed workers and their families, and thousands of residents to a toxic form of asbestos, creating what the EPA has called the worst case of industrial poisoning in American History. This film documents the history of the town, the mining company that knew of the exposure, and the cleanup efforts that continue.

On Tuesday, May 16 at 5:00 p.m. we will be screening Of Men and War, a film that follows Iraq and Afghanistan veterans and their families to a first-of-its kind PTSD treatment center. Made between 2003 and 2014, Of Men and War begins with a scenic drive through California’s Napa Valley, where therapist and social worker Fred Gusman, who pioneered revolutionary PTSD programs at the Veterans Administration in the late 1970s, opened The Pathway Home residential treatment center in Yountville in 2008. The beauty of the surroundings stands in stark contrast to the intense inner turmoil suffered by the veterans arriving.

These free film screenings are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and are provided for free in partnership with PBS POV. For more information, please visit the library’s website at http://www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

“Adulting” at Oceanside Public Library

The Oceanside Public Library will host a new program for adults, 18 – 30 years old. Thanks to a new partnership with YMCA TAY Academy, TAY will be in the Civic Center Library the second and fourth Tuesday of every month from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m., beginning March 14, 2017. They will be offering short workshops on resumes, goal-setting and other life skills. In addition, on the first Wednesday of every month we will meet from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. to talk about books, play some games and do crafts.

These free programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library and are a partnership with YMCA TAY Academy. For more information, please visit the library’s website at www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

Daddy/Daughter Doo-wop Dance

Oceanside Parks and Recreation cordially invites you to the Daddy/Daughter Doo-Wop Dance on Friday, June 9, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Country Club Senior Center located at 455 Country Club Lane in Oceanside. Included in the evening is dinner, dancing, activities, costume contest, live DJ and more. Ticket prices are $15 per dad, $10 per daughter, ages 4-12. Pre-registration is required! Space is limited, so get your tickets today at www.oceansiderec.com and click on green “register now” button. Enter search term “daddy” to purchase tickets. For more information call Lori or CJ at (760) 435-5250.

For more information about Oceanside Parks and Recreation programs, please visit www.oceansiderec.com, call (760) 435-5041, or visit Facebook page at “City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation.”