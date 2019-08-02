Oceanside Public Library Events

SUMMER READING FINALES AT THE OCEANSIDE PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Oceanside Public Library invites children, teens, and adults to celebrate Summer Reading with special finale events. Summer Reading participants of all ages can earn prizes for reading, and attend many entertaining and educational events through August 10, 2019. The Summer Reading theme is, “It’s Showtime At Your Library.”

Children ages 0-12 earn prizes for reading, or being read to, 20-30 minutes a day, and completing engaging and educational activities. Children and families participate in free events such as science, building, magic, puppet and animal shows at the Library. Summer Reading helps children maintain or improve their reading levels and fosters a lifelong love of learning

and reading. Two special events will finish the Summer Reading celebration for children:

 Franklin Haynes Marionettes bilingual puppet show for kids and families on Friday, August 9 at 2 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Branch Avenue.

 Pacific Animal Productions will present an interactive Wild Animal Show on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 North Coast Highway. Teens in grades 6-12 can participate in Summer Reading as well. Teen participants earn prize-drawing tickets for a chance to win grand prizes for every book read this summer and every Library event attended, such as Zumba on Wednesday, August 7 at 3 p.m. at the Civic

Center Library, and Friday, August 9 at 3:30 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library.

Adults can join in the Summer Reading fun too! Prizes can be earned for signing up, and for logging books online through the Library’s Summer Reading site. The Adult End of Summer Reading Party is exclusive to program participants, and there is still time to register! This year,

The Library welcomes Scott Paulson and his Teeny-Tiny Pit Orchestra on Saturday, August 10 at 3 p.m. in the Civic Center Library Courtyard. This one of a kind show will have you participating in the music experience while spending the afternoon with fellow readers.

Attendees will even have a chance to create their own theme song!

The Summer Reading Program and its events are sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Sign up for Summer Reading online through the Library’s website or at any Library location now through Saturday, August 10, 2019. For more information, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org or call (760) 435-5600.

BIG BAND JAZZ DANCE PARTY AUGUST 11

Back by popular demand, the City of Oceanside Parks & Recreation Division proudly presents the Big Band Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra on Sunday, August 11 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the beautiful El Corazon Senior Center, located at 3302 Senior Center Drive in Oceanside.



Summer is winding down – don’t miss this one! Singles, couples, dancers and music lovers are all welcome to enjoy a summer night on the patio.

Founded in the 1980’s, the Big Band Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra is an 18-piece swing band and local legend. This talented group of performers can range in age from 16 to 91! They soothe souls with classics from the Big Band/Swing era of the 1930’s & 1940’s, including original arrangements made famous by the bands of Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, and many more. Big Band

Jazz Hall of Fame Orchestra regulars, sidemen and even Oceanside H.S. alum Tad Calcara (principal clarinetist of the Utah Symphony since 1999) may sit in. Ages 21+, ID required. Admission includes two beverages and hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Fairwinds Ivey Ranch. Socializing, music, dancing and fun are included! Admission is $10.

Tickets are available online at

http://apm.activecommunities.com/oceansiderec/Activity_Search/7369 . Tickets are also available at the Oceanside Country Club Senior Center, the El Corazon Senior Center, or at the door. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, September, October and November monthly dances will be held at Country Club Senior Center 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Please pick up the latest 2019 dance flyer at the Senior Centers. For general information please visit www.oceansiderec.com .